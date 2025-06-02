Monrovia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has confirmed a spike in Mpox cases, with 69 active infections now recorded across the country and no deaths reported to date. The development has prompted the Institute to issue a public health advisory, urging citizens and institutions to tighten safety measures.

The announcement was made over the weekend following test results from the National Reference Laboratory, working under the Mpox National Incident Management System (IMS), which coordinates the national response.

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease transmitted from animals to humans and subsequently from person to person. Symptoms include large pus-filled rashes, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue.

"Biomolecular laboratory investigation using genomic sequencing in Liberia demonstrates the circulation of Monkeypox virus Clade IIa and Clade IIb in the country," NPHIL confirmed, adding that both strains are infectious and transmissible, as observed in neighboring countries.

The agency said that given the volume of travel within the West African region and the potential for cross-border transmission, public health vigilance must be heightened at all levels.

Established by the NPHIL Act of 2016, the Institute has a statutory mandate to respond to public health emergencies and infectious disease outbreaks.

"Given our experience with previous outbreaks, the NPHIL is coordinating with public health authorities of neighboring countries, and the public is advised to remain calm as the Government of Liberia is committed to safeguarding public health," the Institute emphasized.

To curb the spread of the virus and avoid community transmission, the NPHIL has released the following public health advisory:

For the General Public:

Avoid close contact with persons exhibiting rashes or other symptoms

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly

Practice safe sex

Report any suspected cases of infection

Seek immediate medical attention if you develop rashes or flu-like symptoms

For Institutions and Organizations:

Reduce large gatherings and non-essential events

Install and maintain hand-washing stations in schools, offices, churches, mosques, and public places

Avoid overcrowding in vehicles (specific guidance to be issued by the Ministry of Transport)

The Institute is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, other government agencies, and international partners through the Mpox IMS to continuously strengthen Liberia's public health response capacity.

Authorities are also warning against complacency and misinformation, emphasizing that verified information from NPHIL should be followed.

"This is not a time for panic, but for caution and responsible behavior. We encourage the public to follow health protocols and report any suspected symptoms," the release noted.

As health teams continue contact tracing and surveillance across affected communities, the public is advised to remain calm and cooperate with health workers.

NPHIL said updates on the Mpox situation will be provided regularly through its official communication channels.