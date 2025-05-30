Liberia: As Mpox Cases Surge in Liberia, Africa CDC Pleads for More Vaccines

Liberia is witnessing a significant uptick in suspected Mpox cases, with the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) reporting 767 suspected cases. The country has also recorded an increase in confirmed cases, with 75 active infections as of May 29, 2025. This marks a substantial jump from earlier reports of 25 cases just a week prior. In total, NPHIL has reported 134 confirmed cases and 765 suspected cases since January 2024.

Despite the rise in cases, no fatalities have been recorded to date. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director-General of NPHIL, urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant and adhere to health guidelines.

"Mpox is present in Liberia, and this fight is not just for the government--it is a collective responsibility," Dr. Nyan said during a recent press briefing.

Liberia has launched Mpox vaccination campaigns in four counties: Grand Cape Mount, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Sinoe. Dr. Yuah Nemah, Director of Programs for Immunizations at the Ministry of Health, reported that over 2,000 individuals have been vaccinated to date. The vaccines are currently prioritized for health workers, cross-border migrants, and contacts of confirmed cases aged 18 and above, excluding pregnant women.

Health authorities are urging people to avoid physical contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, and to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility. Regular handwashing and adherence to public health protocols are strongly recommended.

Border Surveillance Intensified

In response to the escalating situation, NPHIL has intensified border surveillance, particularly in Lofa County, which shares borders with Sierra Leone and Guinea. Dr. Nyan led a delegation to assess key entry points, including Medicorma and Sorlumba, with the aim of bolstering screening protocols and supporting local health teams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The surge in Liberia coincides with a worsening Mpox outbreak in neighboring Sierra Leone, which has reported over 1,555 active cases and 16 deaths. The Sierra Leonean government has transitioned from home-based care to facility-based treatment, establishing a new Mpox treatment center with an initial capacity of 400 beds, expandable to 950.

Africa CDC Calls for More Vaccines

In a recent press conference, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) urged international donors to increase the supply of Mpox vaccines as cases continue to rise across West Africa. Ngashi Ngong, head of the agency's Incident Management Team, stated that Africa CDC currently has only 219,000 doses, donated by the U.S. government.

"We are looking for donations that can really come in," Ngong said. "We have now administered more than 700,000 doses."

The Mpox vaccine is costly--one dose is approximately USD 65. Africa CDC estimates that, between March and August this year, countries affected by the virus will need around 6.4 million doses.

Liberia's Dr. Nyan has also appealed for additional vaccine supplies.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the Swedish embassy in Liberia. The funder had no say in the story's content.