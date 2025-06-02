Nigeria: How Govt's Non-Implementation of 2025 Budget Caused Mokwa Flood - NGO

As Nigerians continue to mourn the devastating flood incident in Mokwa, Niger State, which claimed over 100 lives, a non-governmental organisation, Environment Watch, has blamed the tragedy on the failure to implement the Ministry of Works' 2025 budget.

The group decried the delay in budget implementation five months into the fiscal year, stating that this lapse stalled critical drainage and erosion control projects that could have mitigated the disaster.

During a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Mokwa, the Programme Manager of Environment Watch, Haruna Ndazogi, directly criticised the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for failing to initiate the procurement process for key federal projects captured in the 2025 budget.

"Unless concrete steps are taken, we risk experiencing more flooding in various parts of the country, as the rainy season has just begun," Ndazogi warned.

"Available information shows that other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) have commenced contract issuance for 2025, but Minister Umahi, for reasons best known to him, has yet to begin the process in the Ministry of Works."

He expressed concern that vital infrastructure such as roads, culverts, and bridges remain in disrepair due to the Ministry's inaction.

"We are deeply worried. If roads and drainage systems had been addressed through timely implementation of the 2025 budget, the Mokwa flood could have been mitigated," he added.

Ndazogi revealed that the NGO had engaged with some members of the National Assembly, who confirmed that several road, bridge, and drainage projects were included in the 2025 budget as constituency projects. However, the delay in implementation has hampered progress.

The organisation also criticised Minister Umahi for allegedly focusing solely on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, while neglecting other critical infrastructure needs across the country.

"The Works Minister is frustrating the federal government's agenda on infrastructure development. Something urgent must be done to address this neglect and prevent further decay," the group stated.

Environment Watch called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove underperforming officials from his cabinet, asserting that certain individuals are sabotaging the administration's efforts to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.