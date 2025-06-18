The torrential rains occurred at the start of Nigeria's rainy season

The Niger government says that over 700 persons are still missing following the recent flooding in Mokwa Community in Mokwa Local Government of the state.

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, disclosed this when he received Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to Gen. Sani Abacha, and his friends on a condolence visit over the recent flood in Minna on Tuesday.

Bago, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Yakubu Garba, also disclosed that 207 people had been confirmed dead and over 3,000 households displaced.

"Over 700 persons are still missing and we are yet to ascertain where they are. The flooding has caused extensive damage," he said.

He noted that the flood caused extensive damage with 400 houses damaged while 283 houses and 50 shops were completely destroyed.

He appreciated individuals and corporate organisations for their donations and contributions noting that the incident was a national disaster.

Bago said the state government was working with professional organisations to determine the root cause of the flood and was awaiting assessment results.

Earlier, Al-Mustapha said the visit was to sympathise with Niger government and the people of Mokwa following the devastating flood incident.

"We are here to register our condolences over the flood incident that happened in Mokwa, looking at the heavy loses and its impact on the state.

"We will meet with the traditional council, especially the chairman in Mokwa, and pray that the incident doesn't happen again," he said.

He noted that the delegation comprised of influential individuals from different parts of the country aimed to offer sympathy and support to the state government and affected communities.

He added that the delegation would meet with traditional council with a focus of finding ways to prevent similar incidents in the future and to improve town planning and living conditions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Al-Mustapha and his delegation earlier paid a visit to former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd).

Vanguard News