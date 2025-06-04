Liberia Returns to UN Security Council After 62 Years With Overwhelming Victory

Monrovia — After 62 years, Liberia has returned to the global spotlight, securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a commanding 181 votes--its first since 1964. The historic election, held on June 3 at the UN Headquarters in New York, marks a major diplomatic milestone for the West African nation, which ran unopposed for the African Group seat for the 2026-2027 term.

The moment was celebrated in real time by top Liberian leaders. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and scores of government officials, lawmakers, and cabinet ministers gathered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, watching the live broadcast alongside Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti as the votes were tallied. Jubilant applause erupted as Liberia's name was confirmed.

Liberia's overwhelming victory was the result of a vigorous and strategic diplomatic campaign. The country rallied support across regional blocs, international institutions, and member states--earning praise for its unified national approach. In a rare display of political harmony, opposition leaders joined the government's campaign to strengthen Liberia's bid, signaling a moment of national pride and unity.

Liberia will officially assume its seat on January 1, 2026, replacing Sierra Leone as one of two African representatives on the Council. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) also won a seat in this election, joining Liberia to represent the continent during the two-year term that ends December 31, 2027.

A Strategic Role in a Divided World

Liberia's return to the Security Council comes at a time of mounting geopolitical tensions, with conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo expected to dominate the Council's agenda. Liberia has signaled a commitment to multilateralism, peacebuilding, and principled diplomacy.

In February 2025, Liberia joined just 93 countries in supporting a General Assembly resolution backing a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine--continuing its consistent stance against Russia's invasion. While Liberia has traditionally aligned with the U.S. and Israel, it showed a shift in position by voting for a December 2024 resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing humanitarian priorities.

Given its strategic interests, Liberia is also expected to play a key role in maritime security debates. As one of the world's largest ship registries, Liberia has a vested interest in advancing global discussions on safeguarding maritime routes, curbing piracy, and addressing emerging threats at sea.

Championing Africa's Agenda

During its campaign, Liberia pledged support for the African Union's "Silencing the Guns" initiative aimed at ending all conflicts on the continent by 2030. Officials say the country will use its Council tenure to advocate for curbing the illicit flow of small arms and promoting African-led peace initiatives.

Liberia is also expected to become a key voice for West Africa and the Sahel. With Sierra Leone concluding its term, Liberia is likely to co-pen Council resolutions related to the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), alongside Denmark. The DRC, meanwhile, could take on a similar role for Central Africa.

Alongside the DRC and Somalia, Liberia's presence will give the continent a stronger platform on issues including terrorism, peacekeeping, climate-related security threats, and post-conflict recovery.

Experience Meets Opportunity

All five successful candidates in this year's election--Liberia, DRC, Bahrain, Colombia, and Latvia--are expected to bring unique experiences to the Council. Liberia's past experience as a host of peacekeeping missions, combined with its own post-war recovery journey, could enrich debates on UN reform and peace operations.

Liberia has emphasized its commitment to women's leadership in peace and security, climate-conflict dynamics, and accountable Council decision-making. It has also expressed interest in participating in the Informal Expert Group on Women, Peace and Security, especially with Sierra Leone vacating its co-chair position at the end of 2025.

Additionally, Liberia joins a group of incoming members who have signed the ACT (Accountability, Coherence and Transparency) Code of Conduct, committing to not vote against any credible Council resolution aimed at preventing mass atrocities such as genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.

Looking Ahead

President Boakai hailed the win as "a defining moment in Liberia's re-engagement with the world," while Foreign Minister Nyanti called it "a victory not just for diplomacy, but for national unity."

Liberia's election comes during a "clean slate" year, with each regional bloc presenting a single candidate: Liberia and DRC for Africa, Bahrain for Asia-Pacific, Colombia for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Latvia for Eastern Europe. Among the five, only Latvia will be serving on the Council for the first time.