Liberia: Boakai Assures Inclusive Representation At UNSC

President Boakai says Liberia's voice at the Council will be inclusive and representative of the nation's diverse population, following the country's election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Following Liberia's successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has assured that Liberia's voice at the Council will be inclusive and representative of the nation's diverse population.

Liberia secured the seat Tuesday, with an overwhelming 181 votes in New York, ensuring its place on the Council for the 2026-2027 term. In a national address subsequently Tuesday, June 3, 2025, President Boakai expressed gratitude and outlined Liberia's vision for its upcoming tenure.

"As promised during the campaign, Liberia's voice at the Council will reflect an inclusive voice," he said. "The government will consult with women and youth nationwide to ensure representation is inclusive and grounded."

President Boakai described this milestone as the start of a "new chapter in our global engagement," emphasizing that it brings opportunities for growth, collaboration, and progress.

"I call upon all Liberians to embrace this moment and work together to build a brighter future for our nation and the world."

Mr. Boakai noted that the UNSC seat is not just a national triumph, but a continental one, a symbol of African perseverance and a tribute to Liberia's enduring commitment to peace, self-governance, and international cooperation.

"This is a moment of honor and humility for our 178-year-old Republic; Africa's first independent nation, whose long and storied journey continues to inspire," he added.

Reflecting on Liberia's diplomatic legacy, Boakai honored the memory of Ambassador Angie Brooks-Randolph, Africa's first female President of the UN General Assembly, and President William R. Tolbert, Jr., who famously advocated for global peace grounded in African justice and freedom.

He acknowledged Liberia's difficult path from conflict to stability, thanking the United Nations, ECOWAS, and the African Union for their pivotal roles in peacebuilding.

"We pay tribute to the 202 UN peacekeepers who gave their lives in the cause of Liberia," he expressed.

Today, Liberia stands as a functioning democracy, with successive peaceful elections and historic power transfers. President Boakai said this progress confirms that Liberia is once again a credible and relevant voice on the global stage.

"Unlike our first partial term in 1961, today's election is a testament to our journey toward peace and reconciliation," he said. "Liberia is now poised to contribute meaningfully to global peacebuilding and conflict resolution."

Boakai pledged that Liberia would be a principled and dependable voice on the UNSC, especially during a time of global instability marked by conflict, terrorism, climate insecurity, and inequality.

"We will advocate for Africa, the developing world, and inclusive, lasting peace," he said.

"Drawing from our own experience of reconciliation and nation-building, we will promote conflict prevention, support peacekeeping reform, and champion the protection of civilians, especially women and children."

He added that Liberia would continue to expand its role as a troop-contributing country to UN peacekeeping missions.

Boakai offered solidarity to the global South and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to bridge-building diplomacy, rooted in values of humility, honesty, and freedom.

He paid tribute to past Liberian leaders, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, Edwin Barclay, William V.S. Tubman, William R. Tolbert, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as well as countless unsung heroes, who kept the nation's spirit alive through adversity.

"This moment is the fruit of their labor and prayers," he said. "To all Liberians at home and abroad, this victory is yours. Let us rally together to make this tenure a success. When Liberia sits at the Council, it will carry your hopes, resilience, and dreams."

President Boakai thanked Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti; Liberia's Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Lewis Browne; and the campaign teams in New York, Monrovia, and Addis Ababa, saying "You have worked hard to open a new chapter in our nation's global engagement."