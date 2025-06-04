Liberia: Security Authorities Withhold Capitol Fire Report, Cite Ongoing Probe, Court Case

Capitol Hill — Liberia's top security and justice officials on Tuesday declined to provide a timeline for releasing the full investigative report on the Capitol Building fire, citing the ongoing nature of the probe and related court proceedings.

Justice Minister Cllr. N. Onward Tweh, Solicitor General Cllr. Augustine Fayiah, Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman, and Fire Service Director Warsuwah G. Barvoul appeared before the Liberian Senate following a plenary mandate spurred by concerns raised by Gbarpolu County Sen. Amara M. Konneh.

Konneh Decries Lack of Information

"During our constituency break, we were embarrassed by the concerns of our people asking us about the outcome of the Capitol Building fire investigation," Konneh said. "Unfortunately, we could not say anything because we haven't been told about the outcome."

Konneh described the fire as "an act of domestic terrorism" and called for greater transparency from the nation's security agencies.

Justice Ministry: Case Still Under Investigation

Justice Minister Tweh told senators that a final report could not yet be presented due to the complexity of the case.

"The investigation is advanced, and we are being meticulous to ensure that justice is served," Tweh said. "The prosecution arm of the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Liberia National Police and Liberia National Fire Service, is conducting a thorough investigation."

He warned that releasing specific details could compromise the case.

"Some individuals have already been charged and are in custody, while others remain under investigation," he added.

Solicitor General: Suspects Detained, One at Large

Solicitor General Fayiah confirmed that three suspects have been arrested and are in detention, while one remains at large.

"Charges range from arson to other related crimes," Fayiah said. "While charges have been filed, the investigation is not yet complete. We cannot give details that could interfere with proceedings before the court."

He stressed that premature disclosure of information could compromise the integrity of the legal process.

Police Chief: National Security at Stake

Inspector General Coleman underscored the national security implications of the fire.

"The sensitivity of this issue cannot be overstated. This is a matter of national priority and goes to the heart of our state's integrity and law enforcement," he said.

Coleman added that preliminary findings indicating arson have already been disclosed and pledged to share additional information with senators in due course.

"We are in the concluding stage of the investigation, but we cannot commit to a specific timeline," he said. "We promise to finalize it as soon as possible."

Sen. Tyler: Let the Process Play Out

Bomi County Sen. Alex J. Tyler urged the Senate to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

"Let us allow the witnesses to return and complete the investigation. Our interest is in the conclusion of the investigation and the delivery of a comprehensive report," he said.

The joint security team has since resumed its probe and pledged to submit a final report to the Senate upon completion.