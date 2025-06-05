Liberia: Capitol Building Fire Case in Limbo?

Monrovia — Despite bringing in fire experts from the United States to assist with investigation into the December 18, 2024, arson attack on the Capitol Building, the Liberian government is yet to bring to a closure the attack that inflicted extensive damage to the home of the Liberian Legislature, including destruction of the Joint Chambers and the iconic dome, disrupting legislative activities for nearly a month.

Immediately following the incident in December 2024, the Liberia National Police charged and sent to court several individuals in connection with the attack, alleging a conspiracy to destabilize the state.

In an interview, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman clarified: "The U.S. fire experts' role is to assess the damage and assist in the ongoing investigation into the Capitol Building fire, rather than conducting an independent inquiry."

The U.S. experts, including a fire chief, began their assessment, working closely with the Liberian National Police (LNP) and the Liberia National Fire and Rescue Service (LNFRS). Their collaboration sought to provide a comprehensive analysis of the incident, ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

IG Coleman disclosed at the time that a joint press conference was to be held upon completion of the assessment to update the public on findings and any further steps in the investigation.

However, since March this year up to present, the government seems to have swept the matter under the carpet, as nothing much appears to be happening relative to the incident.

Notably, the investigation had raised concerns about the possible involvement of prominent figures, including Montserrado County Representative Dixon Seboe, who allegedly provided financial support to suspects prior to the attack. Additionally, former House Speaker Fonati Koffa cut short a medical trip to address being named a person of interest in the case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The collaboration with the U.S. fire experts, who left Liberia after their work, underscored the Liberian authorities' commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation, aiming to bring all responsible parties to justice.

On February 25, 2025, the Monrovia City Court determined that sufficient evidence exists to proceed to trial against defendants Thomas Etheridge and Eric Sasay in the Capitol Building arson case. Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco ruled that the prosecution established a prima facie case, requiring the defendants to answer to the charges in a higher court.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to set fire to the Capitol Building on December 18, 2024, resulting in over US$8 million in damages. Testimonies indicate they allegedly purchased gasoline to ignite the blaze, disrupting legislative sessions. Additionally, they are charged with assaulting a police officer during the incident, leaving him unconscious and stealing his firearm.

Magistrate Barco highlighted that evidence collected from the crime scene and electronic devices linked to the defendants supports the prosecution's case. He emphasized that unless effectively rebutted, this evidence stands as factual.

Following this ruling, the court ordered the case records and the defendants to be transferred to the First Judicial Circuit, Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice for further proceedings.