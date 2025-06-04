Monrovia — Sixty-two years after its last appearance on the United Nations Security Council, Liberia has returned to the world's most powerful diplomatic table with a thunderous mandate. In a historic election held June 3 at the UN Headquarters in New York, Liberia secured a non-permanent seat for the 2026-2027 term with an overwhelming 181 votes -- a result that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has hailed as a "defining moment" in the country's international re-engagement and a triumph of national resilience.

Addressing the nation Tuesday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Boakai described Liberia's election as more than a diplomatic victory. "This is a moment of honor and humility for our 178-year-old republic," the president declared, "a tribute to generations of Liberians who have held firm to freedom, self-governance, and global solidarity."

Liberia's election marks its first full term on the Security Council since 1964. In 1961, the country briefly occupied a partial seat, but this week's landslide win--earned without opposition from the African Group--places the country back in the geopolitical arena at a moment of rising global instability and shifting alliances.

A National Celebration

In Monrovia, the moment was watched in real time by the nation's political and diplomatic leadership. Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, who led Liberia's campaign from New York and Addis Ababa, stood alongside President Boakai, lawmakers, and cabinet ministers as the final vote count was broadcast. Cheers erupted when Liberia was officially announced as one of five countries elected to the Council, alongside Bahrain, Colombia, Latvia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"It's a victory not just for diplomacy, but for national unity," Nyanti said afterward. Opposition leaders had earlier joined the government in endorsing Liberia's bid, forming a rare coalition of consensus around foreign policy.

Boakai used the moment to express gratitude to UN member states, praising their confidence in Liberia's leadership. "We extend our deepest gratitude to all UN Member States for their confidence," he said. "Today's election affirms Liberia is again a credible and relevant voice on the world stage."

Rising from the Ashes

Liberia's return to the Council is also a powerful symbol of recovery. The country, once synonymous with civil conflict and humanitarian crises, now presents itself as a beacon of peace and reconciliation.

"We have walked a difficult road from conflict to recovery, but we have never been alone," the president said, invoking the memory of over 200 United Nations peacekeepers who died in service to Liberia during the country's civil wars. Boakai expressed deep appreciation to ECOWAS, the African Union, and the broader UN system for their role in helping Liberia transition from war to democracy.

Since 2005, Liberia has conducted four peaceful presidential elections and overseen democratic transfers of power between rival political parties--a milestone in a region often challenged by instability and coups.

Boakai, who assumed office in January 2024, described Liberia's evolution as a model of African perseverance and urged fellow African states to see in Liberia a partner committed to justice, equity, and multilateralism.

A Legacy of Global Leadership

The president also honored the memory of past Liberian diplomats and leaders who elevated the country's global profile. He cited Ambassador Angie Brooks-Randolph, the first African woman to preside over the UN General Assembly in 1969, and President William R. Tolbert Jr., who once warned that global peace would remain elusive without African freedom and justice.

"We stand on the shoulders of giants," Boakai said, referencing past presidents including Joseph Jenkins Roberts, Edwin Barclay, William V.S. Tubman, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and countless "unsung heroes who kept our nation's spirit alive through adversity."

Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state and a Nobel Peace Laureate, had herself once championed Liberia's global reintegration, especially during her 12-year tenure. Boakai, who served as her vice president, now continues that legacy on the Security Council stage.

Strategic Diplomacy Amid Global Crisis

Liberia's return to the Security Council comes at a time of mounting global uncertainty. From Ukraine and Gaza to Sudan and the Sahel, the Council is grappling with a host of persistent conflicts, humanitarian disasters, and climate-related security threats. As the Council's rotating members prepare to begin their terms on January 1, 2026, Liberia is positioning itself as a principled voice advocating for peace, justice, and African agency.

During its campaign, Liberia pledged strong support for the African Union's "Silencing the Guns" initiative aimed at ending armed conflict on the continent by 2030. Officials say the country will use its platform to advocate for African-led peace initiatives, the curbing of illicit arms flows, and the reform of international peacekeeping operations.

Liberia is also expected to play a key role in maritime security discussions. With one of the world's largest ship registries, the country has vested interests in combating piracy, regulating shipping standards, and addressing emerging threats at sea.

The president emphasized Liberia's readiness to lead on key themes, including civilian protection, especially of women and children, and sustainable peace. "We will promote conflict prevention, support peacekeeping reform, and champion the protection of civilians," Boakai said. "Liberia will also continue its growing role as a troop-contributing country to UN missions."

A Voice for Africa and the Global South

Boakai pledged Liberia's tenure would reflect its deep historical ties to Africa and its moral commitment to the Global South. "To our African brothers and sisters, we pledge to be your voice," he said. "To the global South, we offer solidarity. And to all UN members, we promise constructive engagement and bridge-building diplomacy rooted in Liberia's humility, honesty, and freedom values."

The president promised inclusive consultations at home as well. "We will consult with women and youth nationwide to ensure our representation is inclusive and grounded," he said, indicating that the voices of ordinary Liberians will shape Liberia's Security Council positions.

Liberia has also signaled its intention to join the Informal Expert Group on Women, Peace and Security, especially with Sierra Leone--its regional neighbor and current Council co-chair on the issue--set to vacate the position at the end of 2025.

Reform, Responsibility, and Respect

Liberia's campaign platform included a strong commitment to multilateralism and transparency. Along with the DRC, Somalia, and Latvia, Liberia is a signatory to the ACT (Accountability, Coherence and Transparency) Code of Conduct, which calls on Council members not to vote against any credible resolution that seeks to prevent genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.

This pledge could set Liberia apart in a Council often paralyzed by veto politics and rival bloc dynamics.

As one of two African representatives on the Council for 2026-2027--alongside the DRC--Liberia is expected to co-author and lead discussions on resolutions concerning the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), a key regional body monitoring peace and stability in one of the world's most volatile regions.

A Call for National Unity

President Boakai closed his address with a unifying message to all Liberians, at home and abroad. "To all Liberians... this victory is yours," he said. "When Liberia sits at the Council, it will be your hopes, resilience, and dreams that she will carry."

The president praised Foreign Minister Nyanti and the campaign teams in New York, Monrovia, and Addis Ababa for what he called "tireless diplomacy rooted in national interest."

"This new chapter in our global engagement presents opportunities for growth, collaboration, and progress," Boakai said. "Let us rally together to make this tenure a success."