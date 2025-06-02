Liberia: Why Liberia's Bid for a Seat On the UN Security Council Matters

opinion

In a significant step for its foreign policy and national development, Liberia is vying for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). While some view this move as largely symbolic, the implications for Liberia, a post-conflict, developing nation, are far-reaching and transformative.

The UNSC is the most powerful body within the United Nations, charged with maintaining international peace and security. It comprises five permanent members with veto power and ten rotating non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Gaining a seat, even temporarily, offers countries like Liberia a rare opportunity to influence global decisions, strengthen diplomatic presence, and drive domestic progress.

Liberia's presence on the UNSC would significantly enhance its diplomatic visibility. In today's world of economic diplomacy, where nations aggressively promote trade, investment, and strategic partnerships, visibility on the global stage is crucial. Membership could project Liberia as a politically stable and mature country--qualities that attract foreign direct investment and bilateral cooperation.

With this spotlight, international donors may prioritize Liberia for funding and technical assistance, seeing it as a serious and reliable partner in peace, security, and development. This, in turn, could lead to a boost in infrastructure projects, business development, and economic activities at home.

The benefits of a UNSC seat are not limited to diplomacy; they can produce real outcomes for the Liberian people. Increased foreign-backed initiatives may lead to job creation in key sectors such as agriculture, construction, tourism, and digital technology. Youth unemployment, one of Liberia's most pressing issues, could be addressed through expanded economic opportunities driven by global partnerships.

Occupying a seat on the Security Council would also place Liberia under the international spotlight regarding governance. The country would be expected to demonstrate a strong commitment to transparency, the rule of law, and political stability. This scrutiny could push the Unity Party-led government to enact much-needed reforms--strengthening anti-corruption efforts, improving public accountability, and promoting judicial independence.

The result? Better public services, a more efficient government, and increased trust between citizens and state institutions. In the long term, such governance improvements could help Liberia build a more stable and inclusive democracy.

Having benefited from UN peacekeeping missions in its recent history, Liberia is uniquely positioned to contribute meaningfully to global conversations on peacebuilding and conflict resolution. With experience in democratic transition and post-conflict recovery, Liberia could offer valuable insights into peace processes and institutional rebuilding.

This role could further enhance Liberia's internal security. As the country strengthens its international ties, it may gain technical support in critical areas like border security, counterterrorism, and arms control. Local communities, especially in fragile border regions, would benefit from improved safety and more effective law enforcement.

Liberia's involvement at the highest levels of global diplomacy could also inspire a renewed sense of national pride and civic responsibility. Civil society organizations, youth groups, and academic institutions may take a more active role in governance, diplomacy, and policy innovation. Greater civic engagement could translate into stronger democratic participation, better-informed public discourse, and the emergence of a new generation of globally minded leaders.

As a member of ECOWAS and the Mano River Union, Liberia could use its UNSC seat to strengthen regional integration and peace efforts. It could serve as a diplomatic bridge among West African nations--championing sustainable development, climate resilience, and conflict resolution across the sub-region.

Improved regional cooperation could also yield practical benefits: secure borders, smoother trade routes, and stronger economic ties. Such outcomes would stabilize food and energy supplies, create jobs, and reduce illicit cross-border activity.

UNSC membership often opens the door to educational and cultural exchanges. Liberia's universities and policy institutions could gain access to global training programs and research collaborations focused on peace, governance, and sustainable development. For young Liberians, this means new chances to study abroad, pursue international careers, and bring home valuable expertise.

While Liberia's bid is for a temporary, non-permanent position, the indirect benefits of membership could have lasting impacts. For a country emerging from conflict and striving for a stronger future, the platform offered by the Security Council could accelerate progress in governance, economic revitalization, and regional influence.

If properly leveraged, Liberia's seat on the UNSC could mark a turning point--transforming global attention into tangible development outcomes for its citizens.

Let us rally behind Liberia's bid for a UNSC seat--not only as a matter of national pride but as a strategic investment in our collective future.

Josiah K. Domah, Msc, Mba, BBA, Former Minister Counselor, Liberia Embassy, Washington D.C