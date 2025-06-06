Liberia: Capitol Fire Probe Reaches New Heights

Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature

In a dramatic twist in the ongoing investigation into the December 2024 fire that ravaged the third floor of Liberia's Capitol Building, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has summoned former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and six other lawmakers as "persons of interest."

The move marks a major escalation in a case that has hovered over the Legislature for months and is yet again drawing national attention for its deep political implications. The lawmakers are scheduled to appear at the LNP Headquarters on Capitol Hill on Friday, June 6th, in connection with what authorities now officially deem an arson attack on the first branch of government.

Persons of interest

According to Inspector General Gregory Coleman's summons, which Chief Clerk Mildred Siryon read aloud in Thursday's plenary session, the lawmakers are not yet considered suspects but are of "particular interest" to the investigation.

Those summoned besides Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa of Grand Kru County District #2 include Priscilla A. Cooper (Montserrado D#5), J. Marvin Cole (Bong D#3), and Jacob C. Debee (Grand Gedeh D#2). The rest were Montserrado County reps, Frank Saah Foko (D#9), Abu B. Kamara (D#15), Dixon W. Seboe (D#16).

"The Liberia National Police appreciates your ongoing cooperation regarding the arson investigation of the fire incident at the Capitol Building," Coleman wrote. "We respectfully request a meeting with the Honorable Representatives identified as persons of interest in the ongoing arson investigation."

In a swift response, the plenary unanimously voted to comply with the police request. Koffa's successor, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, mandated the House Judiciary Committee and Legal Department to accompany the lawmakers to the LNP.

"We respect the rule of law," Speaker Koon said. "These are serious allegations, and we want to ensure that the House fully cooperates while protecting the rights of all its members."

The battle for the Speakership

It may be recalled that the fire gutted the Rotunda of the Capitol Building early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024. The Rotunda is the Joint Chamber of the Liberian Legislature. Until what has now been confirmed as an arson attack, it had hosted meetings of the members of Representative Richard N. Koon's so-called Majority Bloc.

Koon's junta of rogue lawmakers had, from September 2024, obstructed plenary sessions by refusing to attend, in a bid to wrest power from then-Speaker Koffa. The group used allegations of corruption levied against the latter as the pretext of this mutiny. Specifically, the faction accused Koffa of autocratic leadership, lack of transparency in budget allocation, and bias in committee appointments. But, despite months without a quorum in plenary, Koon failed to garner the two-thirds majority required to vote Koffa out of the Speakership.

The campaign to unseat the Speaker reached a fever pitch in December 2024, with the group pushing for a no-confidence vote. Tensions escalated, prompting fears of a constitutional crisis. But before the motion could be finalized, flames engulfed the third floor, derailing the proceedings and fueling conspiracy theories about the fire's true purpose.

What initially appeared to be a tragic electrical malfunction quickly turned into a suspected criminal act. Forensic reports from the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS)and the LNP's Crime Services Division confirmed multiple ignition points and the use of chemical accelerants.

Security footage later released to investigators showed unusual late-night access by unauthorized personnel. On that basis, police quietly detained several Capitol staffers, in the weeks that followed. One of them, during preliminary hearings, described the fire as "a calculated act intended to derail the campaign to remove Speaker Koffa." However, the staffer declined to name those responsible, citing fear for his safety.

"It wasn't just a fire--it was a political statement," a member of the Majority Bloc told this paper under condition of anonymity. "Someone wanted to stop the vote at all costs. That fire destroyed more than a building--it nearly burned democracy."

The Koon-led rogue representatives were never able vote Koffa out, opting instead to illegally elect and install Koon as Speaker and resume legislative proceedings such as passing the national budget without the legitimate speaker presiding. This garnered criticism from many quarters, with some criticizing the Executive Branch for engaging the rogue Bloc rather than submitting its draft budget to the sitting Speaker.

Koffa eventually did the bloc a favor, resigning in early May. But not without first proving his legitimacy before the Supreme Court and obtaining two separate rulings confirming his claim to that office. The plenary vote, held on the same day, saw Koon finally rise to the much-coveted Speakership.

Nearing a conclusion?

Friday's scheduled meeting with police is seen as a watershed moment in the months-long investigation. A senior LNP source, speaking anonymously, revealed to the Daily Observer that authorities are "nearing the conclusion" of their inquiry and that the lawmakers' testimonies will be "pivotal."

"This is not a political witch hunt," the senior police official said. "We have followed the evidence. These lawmakers were identified based on travel records, office access logs, communications, and testimonies."

The Capitol fire sparked high public alarm as one pillar of government appeared to go up in flames -- although the blaze's impact was limited to the Joint Chamber. For some, it brought forth memories of the Executive Mansion fire that erupted on July 26th, 2006 -- another suspected arson attack that remains unsolved.