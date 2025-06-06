Liberia: Former Speaker Koffa, Six Lawmakers to Reappear for Police Questioning Today in Ongoing Capitol Fire Probe

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has again summoned seven current lawmakers, including former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, to appear for questioning in connection with the December 18, 2024 fire that destroyed major portions of the Capitol Building.

This marks the second time the lawmakers have been identified as "persons of interest" in what authorities are treating as a criminal arson investigation.

Those summoned include Representatives Jonathan Fonati Koffa (Grand Kru County District 2), Frank Saah Foko (Montserrado County District 9), Abu B. Kamara (Montserrado County District 15), Dixon Seboe (Montserrado County District 16), Priscilla Cooper (Montserrado County District 5), Marvin Cole (Bong County District 3), and Jacob Debee (Grand Gedeh County District 3). They have been instructed to appear at the Liberia National Police headquarters on Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m.

The summons was announced in a communication from Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, which was read during Thursday's regular session of the House of Representatives by Chief Clerk Mildred Siryon.

According to the communication, the meeting will represent the final phase of the investigation into the fire, which occurred just days after Koffa's controversial removal as Speaker and resulted in an estimated $8.6 million in damages to the Capitol.

Reliable sources within the police have indicated to FrontPageAfrica that the former Speaker and some of his colleagues could be arrested following Friday's appearance. The potential arrests, according to sources, may also be connected to Koffa's continued demand for benefits tied to his ouster from the speakership -- a demand the government has rejected on grounds that his removal was irregular and therefore ineligible for compensation.

"This is a preemptive strike by the government," a police source stated. "They want to pressure Koffa into abandoning his demand for benefits by using the Capitol fire investigation as leverage."

Former Speaker Koffa confirmed receiving the invitation but told reporters he had not been given details regarding possible charges. "Yes, I have been invited, but I don't yet know the details," he said.

Opposition figures, particularly from the Coalition for Democratic Change, have sharply criticized the government's approach, characterizing it as a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent. CDC Secretary General Jefferson T. Koijee posted on social media Thursday, alleging that the Unity Party-led administration plans to arrest Koffa and warning of consequences.

"We have received credible intelligence that the Boakai-Koung regime is planning the arrest of Koffa tomorrow at 10AM," Koijee claimed. "Any attempt to arrest the former Speaker will be met with stiff and uncompromising resistance."

Koijee further accused the government of weaponizing the police to target political opponents under the guise of a criminal investigation. "Touch one, touch all," he declared.

Earlier this year, CDC National Chairman Janga A. Kowo also condemned the investigation, calling it a campaign of political persecution aimed at eliminating opposition voices.

Several civil society organizations have echoed these concerns. In a joint statement on June 5, the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), We the People Movement, and the July 17 Protest Coalition condemned what they described as a growing pattern of secret arrests and arbitrary detentions.

The groups cited the recent arrest of Bacchus Karpeh, who they say was taken without a warrant and held without charge.

"Now we are hearing credible reports that former Speaker Koffa and other lawmakers will be next," said STAND Chairman Mulbah Morlu. "This is a blatant violation of Liberia's Constitution and its international obligations."

Morlu emphasized that such actions damage Liberia's reputation globally, particularly following its recent election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. "You cannot champion peace abroad while weaponizing state power at home," he added.

The Capitol fire erupted in the early morning hours of December 18, 2024, gutting the Joint Chambers and significant portions of the fourth floor of the Capitol Building. The incident took place shortly after the removal of Speaker Koffa, prompting speculation of sabotage.

Two individuals -- Thomas Isaac Etheridge, a former maintenance staff, and Eric Susay, an ex-elevator operator--have already been charged in connection with the blaze. Charges include arson, conspiracy, attempted murder, and theft of property. Both men are currently being prosecuted in court.

Despite those arrests, police say new information suggests involvement by political actors, particularly lawmakers affiliated with the CDC, in what they believe may be a broader conspiracy to destabilize the government.

In response to the latest summons, the House of Representatives has appointed members of its Judiciary Committee and legal counsel to accompany the lawmakers to their meeting with the police. The House stressed that all individuals named are entitled to due process and legal protection throughout the inquiry.

"The House of Representatives remains confident that the matter will be handled professionally," the House Press Bureau stated on Thursday.

With Friday's meeting looming, tensions are rising. While the police say the inquiry is based on legal grounds, supporters of the accused lawmakers say it is a clear case of targeted prosecution aimed at neutralizing opposition voices.