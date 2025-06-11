South Africa: Seven Dead and 13 Still Missing As Floods Hit Eastern Cape

Six bodies were found in Mthatha and one in Tsolo as rescue teams battle rising water and storm damage across the province.

A minibus with 13 school children and three adults was swept away, and only three children have been rescued so far.

At least seven people are dead and 13 others are missing after floods tore through the Eastern Cape.

Six of the bodies were found along the river in Decoligny village near Mthatha. The seventh was found in Tsolo near the Bedlana River.

The weather is still dangerous, and the search for missing people is becoming more desperate.

On Tuesday afternoon, a minibus taxi carrying 13 school children and three adults was swept away in Mthatha.

Rescue teams managed to pull three children from trees hanging over the river. The taxi was later found in the water with other passengers still inside.

By 5:15pm, 13 people were still missing -- 10 children, two adults and the driver.

Officials fear they may have drowned further downstream and say this could soon turn from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he has called in all emergency teams, even those on leave, to help in the crisis.

"We are handing out food, blankets and mattresses," said Amathole District spokesperson Sisa Mwisa. "People are scared and cold. They need help now."

So far, more than 500 families have been affected. Many lost everything as homes were washed away or flooded.

In Mthatha West and Slovo Park, people screamed from rooftops and trees, begging to be saved. Helicopters flew over the flooded towns trying to reach those stranded since early Tuesday.

Rescue efforts are being led by the Eastern Cape Department of Health, the South African National Defence Force and emergency workers from across the province.

But the flood damage is huge. Roads and bridges have collapsed. Shops and clinics are out of reach. Many people are still trapped.

Gift of the Givers said the situation is "total havoc".

To make things worse, more than 300,000 Eskom customers are without power. That means no lights, no heating, and no way to cook. Babies, the sick and the elderly are especially at risk.

Eskom confirmed blackouts in Mthatha, Qumbu, Tsolo, KwaBhaca, Butterworth, Bizana, Emaxesibeni, Khowa and Komani.

Flights in and out of Mthatha have also been cancelled due to flooding near the airport. Travellers are stuck, and updates are being sent to affected passengers.

The South African Weather Service has raised its warning to Level 9 Orange Alert in the OR Tambo District. That includes King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Mhlontlo and Port St Johns.

A dangerous cut-off low system is stuck over the area. More rain, storms and floods are expected.

Weather experts say people must take the warnings seriously.

The weather service uses colour and number alerts. Yellow (Level 1 to 4) means be alert. Orange (Level 5 to 7) means possible damage. Red (Level 8 to 10) means danger to life.

When red warnings are issued, people must follow safety advice at once.

"I have never seen anything like this," said a rescue worker. "People are crying for help from rooftops."