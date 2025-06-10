Cameroonian Police End Surveillance on Opposition Leader Kamto

Police in Cameroon ended a two-day stakeout of an apartment block in Douala where opposition leader Maurice Kamto was staying after returning from a political rally in France that angered the ruling CPDM party.

Officers blocked the 71-year-old from leaving for a planned meeting with his Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) party, which he later cancelled before departing for Yaoundé. Kamto, who intends to run in the upcoming presidential election against 92-year-old President Paul Biya, previously spent nine months in detention after rejecting the 2018 poll results.

Kamto promised to protect Biya and his family if elected, but he was criticized by ruling party officials.

Following his return, authorities tightened security in Douala, restricted access to CRM buildings, and denied permission for his meeting. Rights groups condemned the growing crackdown on dissent as parliamentary elections were postponed until 2026.

Kamto's eligibility to run remains uncertain due to electoral laws, although he insists there are no legal barriers. Meanwhile, the country continues to face a violent separatist conflict in its English-speaking regions, which has killed at least 6,000 people over nearly a decade.