Nigeria: How Super Eagles Benefitted From Unity Cup, Russia Friendly - Patrick Pascal

The Coordinator of the Super Eagles, Patrick Pascal, has said both Coach Eric Chelle and his players benefitted immensely from the recently held Unity Cup Tournament and the international friendly with Russia.

Only recently, an under-strength Super Eagles squad defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to win the 2025 Unity Cup tournament in London before proceeding to Moscow where they forced the national team of Russia to a 1-1 draw in a high-profile friendly match in Moscow

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the former international and Chairman of Bauchi State Football Association said it was a win-win situation for the newly invited players and the coach who discovered more players he could use in future matches.

"It was a fruitful outing for the new players and the coach. The most important thing is that the Unity Cup and friendly match opened doors for more players to come into the team.

"The coach used the opportunity to test new players. He now knows when and how to use some of them. So, when next he invites them, he would know where to slot them in. "If any player is absent, he will know who to bring in immediately. Players can be alternated now with ease," said Pascal.

The 3SC of Ibadan legend also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the home-based players.

"The home-based players also gave their best and deserve commendation.

"I am happy that everyone was satisfied with the performance of the team," said the member of NFF players' status committee.