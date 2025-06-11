Nigeria: Chelle Demands Improve Performances From Super Eagles Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has passionately urged his players to intensify their efforts in perfecting their pressing game as they gear up for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles managed to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against hosts Russia in Moscow on Friday night. The three African Champions began on a challenging note as they were forced to contend with a first-half own goal by defender Semi Ajayi. However, the team displayed remarkable resilience, equalising in the second half through substitute striker Tolu Arokodare, who capitalised on a defensive lapse from Russia.

Looking ahead, the Super Eagles will resume their qualifying campaign this September, starting with a home fixture against Rwanda, followed by an away match against group leaders South Africa. The upcoming matches are pivotal, and Chelle's concerns over squad cohesion come at a critical juncture in their preparations.

"We have implemented several changes to the squad, and while our usual pressing game has encountered some difficulties, the new players are still in the process of adapting to our style of play. It is essential that we continue to work on our tactical approach and strive for a better balance," Chelle stated.

The coach acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by the Russian team. "It was not an easy game because we played against a very good side. Russia possesses a strong squad with significant technical quality who were adept at applying pressure. They took their chance in the first half, while we missed a key opportunity that their goalkeeper managed to save."

As the Eagles prepare for their upcoming qualifiers, Chelle's focus on refining their pressing game will be vital. The necessity for growth and adaptation within a changing squad underscores the importance of teamwork and collective effort as Nigeria aims for success on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team will return to training with an eye on their next fixtures, hoping to build confidence and cohesiveness in a bid to secure vital points in their qualifying journey.