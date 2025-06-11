Uganda: Public Outcry Forces Govt to Review Express Penalty System

The government has confirmed it is reviewing the implementation of the Automated Express Penalty System (EPS) following widespread public backlash over speed and red-light enforcement measures.

The system, which uses surveillance technology to detect and penalise traffic infractions, has come under fire from motorists who allege inaccuracies in camera readings, lack of clear road signage, and insufficient public awareness.

Some have also questioned the fairness and transparency of the fines issued.

Responding to the concerns, Allan Ssempebwa, Senior Communications Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, said discussions are underway to address feedback from stakeholders and the general public.

"The feedback from the public and road safety stakeholders is important to us. We are currently in discussions to ensure that the concerns raised are properly addressed while maintaining road safety as a top priority," Ssempebwa said.

Despite the review, the Ministry emphasised that the EPS remains fully operational. Drivers are urged to continue adhering to traffic regulations, as penalties for violations are still being enforced.

Authorities say the system has already contributed to improved compliance and fewer accidents in some areas. However, they acknowledged the need for possible adjustments.

"Our ultimate goal is safer roads for all. Compliance with traffic laws not only protects drivers but also pedestrians and other road users," the Ministry said in a statement.

Officials promised that any updates or changes to the EPS would be communicated through official channels.

In the meantime, all road users are advised to observe speed limits, follow traffic signals, and prioritise safety.