Africa: All of Africa Today - June 11, 2025

Low Immunisation, Vaccine Shortages During Sudan War Causes Deadly Measles Outbreak

Between June 2024 and May 2025, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) treated over 9,950 measles patients in Darfur, Sudan, amid a growing outbreak across all four Darfur states and parts of East Chad. The first surge was seen in Rokero, Central Darfur, followed by East Jebel Marra, South Darfur, and West Darfur, with later cases in Zalengei, Sortony, and Tine. At least 2,700 cases were complicated cases requiring admission to hospital, and 35 deaths were recorded. The outbreak was fuelled by chronically low immunisation rates, conflict-related disruptions, and vaccine shortages worsened by road blockades and administrative delays. This led to disruption in routine immunisation programmes in several locations, sometimes for months. In Sortony, for example, an internally displaced people's camp in North Darfur, which hosts more than 55,000 people, vaccination activities were completely halted from May 2024 to February 2025.

Prominent Ethiopian Journalist Jailed Despite Bail Ruling

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called for the immediate release of Tesfalem Waldyes, founder and editor-in-chief of Ethiopia Insider, who remained in detention despite being granted bail by an Addis Ababa court. Tesfalem was arrested on June 8 by plainclothes security officers and accused of "spreading false information". The court granted him bail of U.S.$109 and subsequently issued a release order. CPJ condemned the detention as a violation of judicial processes and press freedom. Tesfalem was previously detained for 439 days in 2014 on terrorism charges, and CPJ has also urged an investigation into a 2023 burglary at Ethiopia Insider's office.

IMF Urges Zimbabwe to Adopt ZiG as Sole National Currency

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed its preference for Zimbabwe's ZiG currency to fully function as a national currency, as it considered placing the country under a staff-monitored program (SMP). ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, replaced the Zimbabwean dollar in April 2024. It's the country's sixth attempt since 2009 to replace the dollar as the southern African nation's main transacting currency, but it has yet to succeed. The IMF said that enhancing ZiG adoption would require reforms such as deepening the foreign exchange market for better price discovery. However, the ZiG's 43% devaluation in September to narrow the gap between the official and unofficial rate and its inconvertibility have led citizens to prefer dollars.

Uganda Reviews Automated Traffic Penalty System Following Public Backlash

Following widespread public backlash over speed and red-light enforcement measures, the government confirmed it was reviewing the Automation Express Penalty System (EPS). The system, which used surveillance technology to detect and penalize traffic infractions, came under fire from motorists who alleged inaccuracies in camera readings, a lack of clear road signage, and insufficient public awareness. Some also questioned the fairness and transparency of the fines issued. Responding to the concerns, Allan Ssempebwa, Senior Communications Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, said discussions were underway to address feedback from stakeholders and the general public. Despite the review, the Ministry said that the EPS remained fully operational. Drivers were urged to continue adhering to traffic regulations, as penalties for violations were still being enforced. Authorities said the system had already contributed to improved compliance and fewer accidents in some areas. However, they acknowledged the need for possible adjustments.

DR Congo's Kabila Media Ban Sparks Concern

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo imposed a 90-day ban on media coverage of former President Joseph Kabila and his party, following his return from exile and critical remarks about the current leadership. Kabila, who led the country for 18 years, recently visited Goma, a conflict-ridden east, and proposed peace plans, drawing sharp attention amid rising tensions. The government, citing national security, has also cracked down on journalists covering the M23 crisis, suspending international reporters and threatening severe penalties, including the death penalty, for reporting on rebel activity. Press freedoms are increasingly restricted as a result of the previous tolerance of criticism. The critics warn that this type of censorship undermines human rights and may fuel public interest in Kabila's role rather than curtail it.