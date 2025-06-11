The superstar beat Tyla, Rema, Black Sherif, Uncle Waffles, and the other six nominees to win the category.

Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, won the 2025 BET 'Best International Act' at the 25th edition of the award on Monday.

Ayra Starr was announced the winner at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, United States, ahead of other African nominees in the same category.

The superstar beat Tyla, Rema, Black Sherif, Uncle Waffles, and the other six nominees to win the category.

Ayra Starr

With her BET 2025 success, she has officially joined the league of African acts that have won the BET 'Best International Act' award after Davido (2018), Burna Boy (2019, 2020, 2021), Tems (2022), Burna Boy (2023), and Tyla (2024).

Ayra Starr has emerged as one of the breakout stars of African music, particularly at the Headies and BET Awards. At the 17th Headies in April 2025, the songwriter's collaboration 'Last Heartbreak Song' with American singer Giveon Evans scooped 'Best R&B Single'.

The Marvin Records' signee previously claimed the 'Viewer's Choice Award' in 2022 for 'Bloody Samaritan'.

Her songs also accumulated notable figures on Spotify in previous years, with 'Santa' (695 million), 'Rush' (470 million), and 'Commas' (115 million). The 'Rush' crooner's recent singles, 'All the Love' and 'Gimme Dat' featuring Wizkid, also surpassed 12 million and 16 million streams, respectively, on Spotify, while the latter charted at No.4 on the UK Afrobeats chart.

The 22-year-old's 2024 album, 'The Year I Turned 21', reached No.1 on Nigeria's Spotify album chart and peaked at No.80 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

BET Awards

The BET Awards, established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, celebrate Black and minority excellence in music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

The 25th edition was held on 9 June at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with Kevin Hart as host. It was celebrated to mark the 25th anniversary and reunion of previous winners. In the 2025 BET Awards, Kendrick Lamar led with ten nominations and took home five awards.

The American rapper secured four major awards including Album of the Year for 'GNX', Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for the hit "Not Like Us", and Best Collaboration with SZA for their soulful track 'Luther'.

Overall, the 37-year-old emerged as the night's top winner with five awards out of ten nominations.

The other winners that shone at the 2025 BET awards are highlighted below;

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ ome$exy$onks 4 U -- Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 Deluxe -- Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal -- Doechii

Cowboy Carter -- Beyoncé

Glorious -- GloRilla

WINNER: GNX -- Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow -- The Weeknd

We Don't Trust You -- Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

WINNER: SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

Flo

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

"30 For 30" -- SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Alter Ego" -- Doechii feat. JT

"Are You Even Real" -- Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

"Beckham" -- Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless -- Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

"Like That" -- Future & Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: "Luther" -- Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Sticky" -- Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

"Timeless" -- The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

"3AM in Tokyo" -- Key Glock

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" -- Shaboozey

"After Hours" -- Kehlani

"Denial Is a River" -- Doechii

"Family Matters" -- Drake

WINNER: "Not Like Us" -- Kendrick Lamar

"Timeless" -- The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

"Type Shit" -- Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson.Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

WINNER: Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"A God (There Is)" -- Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

"Amen" -- Pastor Mike Jr.

"Better Days" -- Fridayy

"Church Doors" -- Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

"Constant" -- Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

"Deserve to Win" -- Tamela Mann

"Faith" -- Rapsody

WINNER: "Rain Down on Me" -- GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer's Choice Award

WINNER: "Residuals" -- Chris Brown

"Denial Is a River" -- Doechii

"Nokia" -- Drake

"Like That" -- Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

"TGIF" -- GloRilla

"Not Like Us" -- Kendrick Lamar

"Luther" -- Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Brokey" -- Latto

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Basky (UK)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

"Beautiful People" -- Mary J. Blige

"Blackbird" -- Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

"Bloom" -- Doechii

"Burning" -- Tems

"Defying Gravity" -- Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

WINNER: "Heart of a Woman" -- Summer Walker

"Hold On" -- Tems

"In My Bag" -- Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

WINNER: Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

WINNER: Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry