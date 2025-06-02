Nigeria: Ayra Starr Solidifies Status As Nigeria's No 1 Female Artist With Biggest Global Appeal

1 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr may not have the musical legacy of Tiwa Savage or the Grammy like Tems in her kitty but she's fast solidifying her status as Nigeria's Numero Uno female artist with the biggest global appeal. Just recently, the Rush crooner becomes the first Nigerian female artist to surpass 1 billion views on her official YouTube channel.

The Afropop sensation also solidified her status as a global music powerhouse, becoming the first Nigerian female artist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify. This milestone, achieved by October 2024, underscores her rapid ascent in the international music scene. Her sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21, contributed significantly to this achievement, amassing over 500 million streams.

Notably, her hit single "Rush" garnered over 409 million streams, while her collaboration on Rvssian's "Santa" exceeded 455 million streams. These accomplishments place her among an elite group of Nigerian artists, including Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tems, who have reached similar streaming milestones.

