Africa: All of Africa Today - June 12, 2025

Floods Claim 49 Lives in South Africa

At least 49 people died in South Africa's Eastern Cape province after days of heavy rainfall and snow triggered severe flooding. Among the victims were four schoolchildren who were swept away in a minibus along with the driver and conductor. Four other children remained missing, while three were rescued. The storm disrupted the power and water supply, forcing hundreds of families to seek shelter in community centers. Provincial premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said the region had never experienced such a combination of snow and torrential rain during winter. Extreme weather is expected to persist, and rescue efforts are ongoing despite limited resources. Cyril Ramaphosa described the conditions as life-threatening and confirmed that emergency services were responding.

U.S. Urges African Nations to Bolster Own Security

The U.S. military urged African countries to take greater responsibility for their own security as the Trump administration shifted focus to domestic priorities. General Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), said that there is a need for local capacity-building and reduced reliance on U.S. forces. This shift marked a departure from previous U.S. strategies that combined defense, diplomacy, and development in Africa. Analysts warned the reduced U.S. presence could embolden militant groups and reverse counterterrorism gains. African countries will need to look for other allies, both new and old, said experts. China has already launched extensive military training programs for African forces, replicating aspects of the U.S. military model, while Russian mercenaries have established themselves as key security partners in North, West, and Central Africa.

Thousands Face Famine in Kenya's Kakuma Camp After Funding Cuts

Hundreds of thousands of refugees in Kenya's Kakuma camp were slowly starving after U.S. funding cuts forced the World Food Programme (WFP) to reduce food rations to 30% of the recommended levels. Thousands of refugees from Africa and the Middle East live in Amusait Camp, which saw an increase in severe malnutrition cases. Refugees reported only eating once a day, struggling to stretch reduced rations, and losing cash transfers that once helped them buy fresh food and run businesses. Without new funding, many would starve within months, said aid workers. The U.S. had provided about 70% of WFP's Kenya funding before the cuts under the "America First" policy, leaving little hope for immediate relief.

Clashes Over Edgar Lungu's Funeral Rattle Zambia

The death of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu at 68 sparked confusion over funeral arrangements due to clashes between his family, his party (PF), and the government. His family, the government, and his party, the Patriotic Front (PF), disagreed over funeral arrangements. The government planned a state funeral at an official lodge in Lusaka, but the PF insisted on holding it at their headquarters. The family wanted a say in who would lead the service. There was also confusion regarding the official mourning period and the location for signing condolence books. The body of Lungu, currently in South Africa, had not yet been repatriated due to disagreements over the process. Similar disputes have occurred before in Zambia and other African countries. Despite ongoing negotiations, there was no clear plan for Lungu's final farewell.

One in 67 People Forcibly Displaced Worldwide - Report

At least 123.2 million people, or one in 67 individuals worldwide, were forcibly displaced, according to a report released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The number of displaced people had increased by seven million, or 6%, compared with the end of 2023. This marked a continuation of a 13-year trend that had seen a year-on-year rise in global displacement. Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine accounted for over a third of displaced people globally. The number of refugees returning to their home countries in 2024 is 1.6 million, and the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is 8.2 million. In its report, the UNHCR estimated that nine in ten refugees and IDPs returned to only eight countries: Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Lebanon, Myanmar, South Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine. UN officials urged renewed efforts for peace and lasting solutions amid the severe humanitarian situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Outgoing AfDB President Adesina to Serve on World Food Prize Council

The World Food Prize Foundation appointed Akinwumi Adesina, the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to its Council of Advisors. Adesina, a 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, was recognised for his decades of work in agricultural innovation and development across Africa. Adesina embodies the values and vision of Dr Norman Borlaug, according to Foundation president Mashal Husain. Adesina served as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and held leadership positions at the Rockefeller Foundation and AGRA.He led major initiatives under the "High 5" Agenda and championed smallholder farmer support during his decade-long tenure at AfDB. Adesina will finish his second and final term as president of AfDB in September, when he will start his role on the Council.