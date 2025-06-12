Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Holds Talks With His Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos met with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China on the margins of the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

During the occasion, Minister Gedion highlighted the notable progress that has been made in strengthening Ethiopia-China All-Weather Strategic Partnership and implementing the FOCAC Ten Partnership Actions.

Gedion also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Xi Jinping of China, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister further elaborated that Ethiopia and China have been witnessing notable progress in their All-Weather Strategic Partnership and the implementation of the FOCAC Ten Partnership Actions put forward by President Xi Jinping during the 2024 Beijing Summit.

An enhanced Ethiopia-China partnership combined with increased coordination in South-South, BRICS, UN and other multilateral cooperation platforms has become exemplary.

Gedion noted that the inauguration of the tripartite center of excellence by China-Africa-UNIDO in Addis Ababa will contribute for faster modernization of Africa and further consolidation of Africa-China cooperation.

On his part Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi noted the importance of translating the common understandings of the two leaders into outcomes, adding that tangible progress has been made in implementing FOCAC Action Plan.

Wang Yi said Ethiopia and China as important members of the Global South and BRICS should advance common development.

He added that China sees Ethiopia as a reliable partner and friend, emphasizing that China wishes to consolidate the partnership for greater development.

Both ministers further agreed to expedite the implementation of FOCAC Action Plan as well as strengthen communication and coordination at multilateral settings to uphold common interests and amplify the voice of Africa and the Global South.