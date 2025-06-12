Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Holds Talks With His Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi

11 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos met with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China on the margins of the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

During the occasion, Minister Gedion highlighted the notable progress that has been made in strengthening Ethiopia-China All-Weather Strategic Partnership and implementing the FOCAC Ten Partnership Actions.

Gedion also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Xi Jinping of China, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister further elaborated that Ethiopia and China have been witnessing notable progress in their All-Weather Strategic Partnership and the implementation of the FOCAC Ten Partnership Actions put forward by President Xi Jinping during the 2024 Beijing Summit.

An enhanced Ethiopia-China partnership combined with increased coordination in South-South, BRICS, UN and other multilateral cooperation platforms has become exemplary.

Gedion noted that the inauguration of the tripartite center of excellence by China-Africa-UNIDO in Addis Ababa will contribute for faster modernization of Africa and further consolidation of Africa-China cooperation.

On his part Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi noted the importance of translating the common understandings of the two leaders into outcomes, adding that tangible progress has been made in implementing FOCAC Action Plan.

Wang Yi said Ethiopia and China as important members of the Global South and BRICS should advance common development.

He added that China sees Ethiopia as a reliable partner and friend, emphasizing that China wishes to consolidate the partnership for greater development.

Both ministers further agreed to expedite the implementation of FOCAC Action Plan as well as strengthen communication and coordination at multilateral settings to uphold common interests and amplify the voice of Africa and the Global South.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.