Africa: Positioning Togo As a Regional Hub in Agribusiness and Animal Nutrition

press release

Washington — The World Bank Group (WBG) today approved $300 million to help Togo position itself as a regional hub in agribusiness and animal nutrition by scaling up Togo's Agricultural Modernization Program (ProMAT) and transforming the agriculture sector through productivity-enhancing investments.

This results-based Sustainable Agriculture Transformation Program-for-Results (PforR) will span ten years, with financing delivered in two phases: $150.2 million for the first phase and $149.8 million for the second. The program aims to strengthen agricultural institutions, improve smallholder farmers' access to mechanization, financial services, and markets, and encourage private investment. It will support the expansion of irrigation, drainage, and water management services across 7,200 hectares as well as farmer access to climate-smart agriculture technologies and practices. It will also promote the sustainable management of 50,000 hectares. More than 340,000 farmers - including 114,000 women and 102,000 youth - are expected to benefit from the creation of 72,500 jobs.

"At the 2024 Togo Agricultural Producers' Forum, farmers expressed their strong desire for the World Bank Group to support the transformation of the agricultural sector," said Fily Sissoko, World Bank Resident Representative for Togo. "This innovative program jointly led by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is a first. It is based on an integrated approach that draws on the Group's complementary expertise: IFC contributes its know-how in contract farming and high-impact agribusiness development, the World Bank provides policy support, and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) offers guarantees to facilitate access to trade finance, particularly for the purchase of fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural equipment."

"Increased private sector participation is essential to support the modernization of agriculture and make it a true engine of growth and job creation in Togo. By fostering innovation, facilitating access to finance, and strengthening value chains, IFC, in collaboration with the World Bank and MIGA, aims to equip agribusinesses and smallholder farmers with the tools to improve productivity and thrive in modern agriculture. The mobilization of private investment will therefore play a key role in achieving Togo's ambition to become a dynamic regional hub in the agribusiness sector," said Josiane Kwenda, Regional Representative for Benin, Côte d'Ivoire and Togo.

The Sustainable Agricultural Transformation Program is financing the first phase of Togo's Agriculture Modernization Program (ProMAT 2025-2034). This Government-led program aims to strengthen the activities of the Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA). It also seeks to transform subsistence agriculture practiced by Togolese smallholder farmers into market-oriented agriculture, including a scaling up of the Planned Agricultural Development Zones (ZAAP) program.