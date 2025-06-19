Africa: All of Africa Today - June 19, 2025

UN Pleads for Attention to Sudan's Forgotten War

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced about 14 million people, creating the world's largest displacement crisis. Expert Mona Rishmawi of the UN fact-finding mission documented widespread sexual violence, hunger among children, and the tragic blocking of vital aid. The UN mission has raised the alarm over the increasing use of heavy weaponry in civilian areas. Despite Sudan's refusal to grant full access, the UN mission persists in its investigative work, compiling a confidential list of alleged perpetrators of abuses. France called for an "immediate and lasting ceasefire" and expressed deep concern for the "devastating consequences of the conflict endured by the Sudanese people".

'No Bra, No Exam' Policy at Nigerian University Sparks Outrage

A video from Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State sparked outrage after a video went viral showing female students being touched to see if they were wearing bras before taking part in an exam. Female staff were seen touching some students' chests as they queued to enter an examination hall. The university has not yet commented on the video, but a student leader defended the bra policy as part of the institution's dress code. Human rights advocates condemned the practice, calling it archaic, sexist, and comparable to sexual assault, with warnings of potential legal action.

90% of Ugandan Health Facilities Unhygienic, Report Warns

In a new report, 90 out of every 100 health facilities in Uganda have poor linen management practices, putting patients and healthcare workers at risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs. Medical experts have warned that dirty hospital linens like bedsheets, gowns, and curtains have become silent vectors for disease transmission, resulting in more cases of skin infections, Hepatitis B, HIV, and other bloodborne illnesses in hospitals. Pregnant women, in particular, face heightened risks. Some are handed delivery gowns or hospital sheets that were previously used by other mothers without proper cleaning, exposing them and their newborns to dangerous infections. Thaddeus Jude Jjuuko, Head of Linen Services, said some hospitals had improved practices, but serious gaps remained. He urged patients to demand clean linen and for hospitals to use disinfected, durable fabrics to prevent cross-contamination.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Urges Patriotism and Peace Ahead of October Elections

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged citizens to uphold patriotism and protect national peace ahead of the October general elections. Speaking during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), he called on the public to reject any actions or statements that may signal threats to national stability. He said that the government does not restrict participation in political campaigns or gatherings, but he encouraged citizens to evaluate whether the political rhetoric aligns with the values of peace defended by the country's founders. Majaliwa also warned against supporting individuals aiming to tarnish the government's image. He said that the upcoming elections would be free, fair, and transparent.

Controversial Kenyan 'Miracle Babies' Preacher Dies in Road Accident

Controversial Kenyan televangelist Gilbert Deya, known for claiming he could create "miraculous" pregnancies through prayer, died in a road accident near Kisumu in western Kenya. Police confirmed he died on the spot when his vehicle collided with a university bus and another car. At least 30 other people were reportedly injured, including a person identified as his wife and a passenger in his vehicle, and 15 students in the bus. Deya rose to national and international prominence in the early 2000s for his controversial "miracle babies" ministry in London. He was later extradited from the UK and charged in Kenya with child trafficking and other offences. His church had previously faced investigations in the UK for mismanagement and misleading practices, including the sale of olive oil falsely marketed as having healing powers.