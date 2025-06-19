President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has responded to criticism over his use of private jets, clarifying in a recent interview with the BBC that such decisions are made purely out of necessity and not personal comfort or extravagance.

Addressing a global audience, Boakai firmly stated that his use of private aircraft during official duties is driven by the demands of state responsibilities, not by a desire for luxury.

"I do not ride private jets just because I want to ride them," the Liberian leader said during the interview. "But there are occasions that it becomes necessary. I can assure you that you are not here to misuse resources for any purpose."

His comments come amid growing public concern over the cost of government operations, especially as Liberia grapples with significant economic challenges, widespread poverty, and budget constraints. Critics have raised concerns that private jet travel sends the wrong message at a time when the country is urging citizens to tighten their belts.

However, President Boakai sought to strike a balance between practicality and public perception, emphasizing that every decision made under his leadership is guided by a duty to serve the people effectively and efficiently.

The interview also touched on whether African leaders truly understand the struggles of the average citizen -- a pointed question that drew a passionate response from the 79-year-old president, who has built his political image around humility and service.

"If anybody who is knowledgeable about a common person, that's the person sitting right before you," Boakai said, confidently.

Known for his calm demeanor and reputation for integrity, Boakai has often portrayed himself as a leader who understands the people's suffering, especially given his modest upbringing and decades of public service. Supporters frequently point to his record as Vice President from 2006 to 2018 under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and his simple lifestyle as proof of his connection to ordinary Liberians.

In one of the most powerful moments of the interview, President Boakai declared corruption to be the most toxic threat to Liberia's development -- and vowed to confront it head-on.

"Corruption is a poison in this country, and we are going to deal with it," Boakai declared. "This is a government that is serious about service to the ordinary person."

It can be recalled that the ruling Unity Party (UP) government of President Boakai ran an election campaign, won the 2023 election and laid out its Legislative agenda nearly one year ago on the mantra of upholding good governance, with transparency and accountability being one of its hallmarks. But the reality on the ground seems to be pointing the other way. Full disclosure and opaqueness surrounds many of this government's shadowy dealings including the notorious "yellow machine" saga and the continuous use of private jets by the Liberian leader on trips abroad.

Having been in power for two years now, the onus is on President Boakai and his UP government to come clean on this private jet issue which has now become a controversy and demonstrate transparency and accountability.

In the case of former President Weah, amidst mounting public pressure he had to personally confirm that although he did have access to a private jet, the multi-million airliner was a gift from a friend in Burkina Faso.

However, since taking office in January 2024, President Boakai has positioned anti-corruption as a cornerstone of his administration's agenda. His government has already launched personnel audits across several ministries and mandated asset declarations for public officials. These moves are seen as initial steps in restoring accountability after years of mismanagement and scandal under previous administrations.

Liberia's track record on corruption has remained a concern internationally, with the country ranking 145 out of 180 on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2023. Boakai has vowed to reverse this trend and build stronger, more transparent institutions.

Despite domestic challenges, President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's enduring relationship with its key allies -- particularly the United States.

"We still do have a very strong relationship with the United States," he noted during the interview.

The U.S. has been a longstanding partner in Liberia's democratic journey, post-conflict recovery, and economic development. President Boakai's administration has welcomed technical and financial support from Washington, especially in areas such as security, governance reform, and youth empowerment.

He concluded the interview by reasserting his nationalistic philosophy, stating that every policy and decision under his watch is aimed at putting Liberia first.

"We believe [in] Liberia first," Boakai said. "We think as Liberians and what is best for our country."