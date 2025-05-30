Liberia: Flights Resume At Roberts International Airport After Aircraft Incident

Monrovia — Flight operations at Roberts International Airport (RIA) have resumed following a temporary suspension caused by a private jet incident, the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) confirmed on Friday, May 30.

According to the LAA, both inbound and outbound flights are now operating normally after the safe removal of a disabled aircraft from the runway. The disruption began on Thursday when a 36-year-old Gulfstream IV (G4) private jet, carrying President Joseph Boakai, experienced a tire blowout upon landing from Nigeria. The aircraft came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the runway, forcing an immediate halt to all airport operations.

The incident, though alarming, resulted in no injuries, and emergency protocols were swiftly activated.

By Friday morning, operations had fully normalized. Pilgrims preparing for their sacred journey were seen checking in, and regular commercial flights resumed without incident.

Airport authorities reported that Royal Air Maroc successfully departed in the early hours of the day, followed shortly by the arrival and pre-departure processing of ASKY Airlines.

Passengers expressed appreciation for the airport's transparent and professional handling of the situation.

"I was a little worried when I heard there was an issue on the runway," said Mariama Diallo, one of the pilgrims. "But everything was explained clearly, and we're just grateful to be heading off on time."

The Liberia Airport Authority extended its gratitude to passengers, airline partners, and airport staff for their patience and cooperation during the brief disruption. The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding international safety standards and ensuring reliable service to all travelers.

"As Liberia's primary international gateway, Roberts International Airport plays a vital role in connecting the country to the world," airport management said in a statement. "Today's smooth return to normal operations underscores the importance of preparedness, teamwork, and the dedication of all those working behind the scenes."