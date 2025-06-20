Rwanda: Victoire Ingabire Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Incite Public Disorder

Ex-convict Victoire Ingabire has been arrested by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) over allegations that she played a role in mobilising a group accused of plotting to incite public unrest and disturb national order.

The arrest which the investigative body announced late Thursday through its official X (formerly twitter) channel, was made hours after Ingabire appeared before court after she was severally mentioned in an ongoing trial involving other people.

"At the request of the prosecution, RIB has launched an investigation against Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza as part of the implementation of a High Court order in a case involving Sibomana Sylvain and his co-accused," reads a post by RIB.

"Ingabire is being investigated for playing a role in creating a criminal gang and engaging in acts that incite public disorder," RIB said in a statement.

She is currently being held at RIB Remera Station, awaiting transfer of her file to the National Public Prosecution Authority, the investigative body added.

Her arrest came after she appeared before the High Court in response to summons in a criminal case involving nine individuals, including YouTuber, Theoneste Nsengimana, who face charges related to conspiracy to overthrow the government.

In the ongoing trial of the nine co-accused, the prosecution alleges they conspired to destabilize the government.

In 2013, she was sentenced to 13 years in prison and was later released in 2018 along with 2,100 other convicts after President Paul Kagame commuted her sentence.