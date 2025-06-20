Rwanda: Court Orders Probe Into Ingabire's Alleged Role in Conspiracy Case

The High Court in Kigali on June 19 directed public prosecutors to investigate former convict Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza's possible involvement in a conspiracy case. The development came following her account, earlier in the morning, during the trial involving YouTuber Théoneste Nsengimana and eight co-accused.

ALSO READ: Ex-convict Victoire Ingabire denies link to alleged govt overthrow plot

Citing Article 106 - paragraph four - of the law relating to the criminal procedure, the judge noted that if the provided details are deemed insufficient yet there is incriminating evidence, the public prosecution is mandated to launch an investigation based on the court proceedings.

The judge instructed that the investigation be conducted within two weeks, starting June 20.

The trial is set to resume on July 7.

Ingabire, the leader of the unregistered DALFA-Umurinzi party, appeared before the High Court, in Nyamirambo, in the morning and denied any involvement or knowledge of an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the government.

ALSO READ: Former convict Victoire Ingabire subpoenaed in conspiracy trial

She had been summoned to provide clarifications in the ongoing trial involving YouTuber Théoneste Nsengimana and eight co-accused, including Sylvain Sibomana. The group faces charges related to planning non-violent resistance under the guise of English language training sessions.

The court invoked Article 106 of Rwanda's Penal Code which allows judges to summon people believed to have relevant information in a criminal case, even if they are not formal suspects.

ALSO READ: Witness implicates YouTuber Theoneste Nsengimana, co-accused in alleged conspiracy

During the hearing, in the morning, the presiding judge asked Ingabire whether she was aware of or had any role in organizing the training sessions mentioned in the indictment. Ingabire denied the allegations, stating that her organisation never held any official activities due to its lack of legal status.

"The DALFA party was never approved. After we submitted our registration documents, RIB [Rwanda Investigation Bureau] informed me that I was not allowed to form a political party. Since then, we have not held any activities in the party's name," she said.

ALSO READ: There is no place for Victoire Ingabire in Rwandan politics

When asked about a nickname "Inkora IVU," which allegedly linked her to the accused, Ingabire said she never used the nickname. "Unless if people used that name without my knowledge, I don't recognize it as mine."

The judge further questioned her about the alleged connection between her and the so-called "English training" sessions reportedly attended by the accused. Ingabire clarified that while she once helped her former assistant--who had poor English skills--find a language programme, it was unrelated to the current case. Ingabire explained that the assistant never actually joined the programme due to security concerns.

"Linking that with the trainings the accused are said to have attended in 2021 is misleading. These were different in purpose and time," she said.

On Sibomana's stay at her home after his release from prison, Ingabire said he had mentioned participating in a non-violence training attended by Rwandans and foreigners. However, she emphasized that she neither facilitated nor followed up on the training, stating it was part of his private life.

Regarding the name "Assoumpta," who was mentioned as one of the training organizers, Ingabire said she had once been contacted by a woman by that name living in Belgium, who had wanted to assist Sibomana with dental treatment after he publicly shared his medical challenges. "But I can't confirm if the Assoumpta in this trial is the same person," she said.

The prosecution also referenced content published on Nsengimana's YouTube channel, Umubavu TV, which allegedly included messages aimed at inciting unrest around the time of "Ingabire Day." Ingabire clarified that in 2019, she appeared on the channel to discuss her views, and while there were discussions to hold future debates, she eventually delegated that role to someone else due to her studies.

"I linked Nsengimana with a man named Leon, who lives abroad, to help review the content and ensure it fit the local context," she explained.

"The press release and video mentioned by the prosecution were prepared abroad and intended as promotional material before the planned debate."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gatera Gashabana, Ingabire's lawyer, reinforced her position.

"She played no role in the alleged training or in organizing it. DALFA Umurinzi was never allowed to function, and all political activities under its name were halted. Any attempt to link her to this conspiracy is unfounded," he said.

The lawyer challenged the credibility of the sole witness referred to as "Boniface".

Ingabire, a former presidential aspirant, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2013 for conspiracy and divisionism. She was released in 2018 under a presidential pardon, along with more than 2,000 other convicts.

The trial centers on accusations that Sibomana and others organized covert training sessions inspired by the book Blueprint for Revolution by Serbian activist Srdja Popović. Prosecutors allege that the training aimed to teach non-violent resistance strategies and was supported by foreign funding. Participants reportedly used aliases and encrypted communication methods.