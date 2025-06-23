Africa: Starlink Expands in Africa With Lesotho, Guinea-Bissau Rollout

TLDR

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, has launched in Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau, adding momentum to its African expansion

In Lesotho, the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) granted Starlink a 10-year Network Service License

Starlink received full approval from Guinea-Bissau in April 2025 after securing a provisional license in December 2024

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, has launched in Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau, adding momentum to its African expansion and extending services to 24 countries on the continent. In Lesotho, the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) granted Starlink a 10-year Network Service License on April 14, 2025, following a year-long regulatory review.

The move aligns with Lesotho's digital inclusion agenda, aiming to expand high-speed connectivity to rural and underserved areas. The standard Starlink kit is priced at ZAR 7,400 ($410.80), with a monthly plan of ZAR 950 ($52.70). A lower-cost Minikit is available at ZAR 3,800 ($210.95).

Meanwhile, in Guinea-Bissau, Starlink received full approval in April 2025 after securing a provisional license in December 2024. The launch was welcomed by the National Regulatory Authority (ARN-TIC) as a key step toward raising internet penetration, currently below 30%. The Standard Kit retails at FCFA 228,000 ($400), with monthly plans starting at FCFA 36,000 ($63). The Minikit is available for FCFA 117,000 ($205).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa ICT Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Starlink's expansion into Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau underscores its growing role in Africa's connectivity landscape, especially in landlocked and infrastructure-poor regions. However, the rollouts have not been without controversy. In Lesotho, local telecoms like Vodacom and civil society groups have raised concerns over foreign ownership, urging the government to mandate local equity participation. These concerns echo regulatory roadblocks in South Africa, where Starlink has yet to launch due to Black ownership compliance requirements. Despite this, Starlink's appeal lies in its ability to leapfrog traditional infrastructure, providing fast, affordable broadband to areas where fiber and mobile networks are unreliable. The arrival of Minikits in both markets is part of Starlink's strategy to boost affordability and drive mass-market adoption. With recent regulatory wins in Somalia, Lesotho, and Guinea-Bissau, Starlink is solidifying its footprint across Africa. But balancing national policy objectives, digital sovereignty, and universal access will be key to its long-term success in the region.