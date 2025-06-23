Opening Ceremony Recap | #USAfricaBizSummit2025

"Our collective efforts are shaping a future where the United States and nations of Africa thrive together." - Florie Liser, CCA President opening the U.S-Africa Business Summit in Luanda

Luanda — The U.S.-Africa Business Summit officially opened with powerful remarks from Florie Liser, President of the Corporate Council on Africa, setting the tone for a transformative week ahead.

In her call to action, she urged all delegates to embrace the true spirit of partnership: "I implore all of us to come into this summit with a mindset of collaboration. Beyond deals, let's strive for lasting transformation."

With over 2,000 leaders in attendance, this summit isn't just about business, it's about building a shared future.

Reception Dinner at the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit - Sponsored by Cavista Holdings



The evening opened with remarks by Hon. Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, Angola's Minister of Commerce & Industry, who underscored the country's commitment to advancing regional trade, private sector growth, and stronger U.S.-Africa economic ties.

Also addressing the room were:

- Florie Liser, President & CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA),

- John Olajide, Chairman of CCA and CEO of Axxess, Chairman of Cavista Holdings

Thank you to Cavista Holdings for sponsoring an evening that brought leaders and ideas together in a meaningful way.