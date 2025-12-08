In preparation for the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit, CCA President & CEO Florie Liser met with The Hon. Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, to continue discussions on partnership, investment, and Mauritius’s role as host of the Summit in July 2026.

announcement

The Government of Mauritius and the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) are pleased to announce that the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit will take place from July 26–29, 2026, in Mauritius. The official dates were released today during a joint press conference hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CCA in Port Louis, marking an important milestone as preparations begin for one of the continent’s premier platforms for strengthening U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and commercial partnerships.

Hosted for the first time in Mauritius, the Summit is expected to convene over 3,000 high-level U.S. and African government officials, private sector executives, investors, and multilateral stakeholders. The four-day gathering will feature plenaries, high-level dialogues, sector-focused sessions, B2B and B2G engagements, and networking events designed to catalyze new partnerships and deepen commercial ties.

Statements

Dr the Hon. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, welcomed the announcement, stating:

“Mauritius is honored to host the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit. Our nation has long served as a bridge between Africa and the world, and this Summit reinforces our commitment to advancing strategic partnerships that drive business, investment, and mutually beneficial economic collaboration between the United States and the nations of Africa. We look forward to welcoming global leaders and showcasing the opportunities that Mauritius and Africa have to offer.”

Hon. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, highlighted the significance of the event:

“Today’s announcement marks a major step in our collaboration with the Corporate Council on Africa. The Summit will further elevate Mauritius as a hub for African regional and continental integration, trade facilitation, and investment. We are committed to working closely with CCA to deliver a successful and impactful Summit that benefits not only Mauritius, but the wider African region as well as American partners.”

Florie Liser, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership:

“CCA is delighted to partner with the Government of Mauritius to host the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit. Mauritius offers a dynamic and business-friendly environment that reflects the future and potential of U.S.-Africa commercial engagement. Together, we aim to convene U.S. and African public and private sector leaders at the highest levels to drive meaningful dialogue, forge partnerships, and amplify opportunities to enhance U.S.-Africa trade, investment and business.”

About the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA)

For over three decades, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has been the leading U.S. business association dedicated exclusively to strengthening commercial ties and business interests between the United States and the African continent. CCA operates across a wide range of sectors including energy, mining and critical minerals, health, agribusiness, infrastructure, finance and ICT. It uniquely represents a broad cross-section of both U.S. and African member companies from small and medium-sized enterprises to global multinationals, making it a trusted bridge for advancing U.S.-Africa trade, investment and business. For more information, please visit https://www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com.

Corporate Council on Africa On December 4, 2025 The Government of the Republic of Mauritius organized a Press Conference featuring Minister Ameer Meea; Mr. Henry V. Jardine, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius and Seychelles; Minister Ramful; Florie Liser, President and CEO of CCA and Jean Boulle Raymond, Vice Chair of the CCA Board of Directors, sharing insights on the significance of next year’s Summit and welcoming global participation in Mauritius.

About the U.S.-Africa Business Summit

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as the premier annual event and platform for African and U.S. private sector and government leaders to engage at the highest levels on a range of issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. Since the first Summit in 1997, CCA has hosted more than 50 African heads of state and averages 2,500+ attendees from over 40 countries at each event—bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, financiers, and U.S. and African government officials to forge partnerships, discuss challenges, identify solutions, and expand existing as well as develop new trade and investment opportunities.

Summit participants can network with key U.S. and African private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

The 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola featured 12 African Heads of State and Government, including six Presidents, three Prime Ministers, and one Deputy Prime Minister. With over 2,800 participants from 85 countries, 230 speakers, 31 country delegations, 41 Ministers, 400+ African and U.S. officials, along with CEOs and senior executives of U.S. and African private sector, the Summit created a dynamic platform for high-level dialogue, investment matchmaking, and policy innovation across sectors critical to Africa’s development and U.S. commercial engagement on the continent.

About the Government of Mauritius

The Republic of Mauritius is a vibrant, diversified, and innovation-driven economy. Mauritius continues to position itself as a strategic hub for business, finance, and trade in Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

