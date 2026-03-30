Registration Opens for the 2026 U.S.–Africa Business Summit in Mauritius

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Mauritius, will host the .S.–Africa Business Summitat Mont Choisy Le Golf in Mauritius from July 26–29, 2026.

announcement

Washington, DC — The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Mauritius, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 U.S.–Africa Business Summit, taking place July 26–29, 2026 at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Mauritius.

Widely recognized as the leading forum for advancing U.S.–Africa trade and investment, the Summit will convene more than 2,500 delegates, including African heads of state and Ministers, senior U.S. government officials, international finance institutions, and executives from leading U.S. and African companies.

CCA also unveiled a new Summit website, providing an enhanced user experience and streamlined access to registration, program updates, and event information. Participants can learn more and register at www.usafricabizsummit.com.

"CCA is thrilled to open registration for the 2026 U.S.–Africa Business Summit and to welcome U.S. and African public and private sector leaders to Mauritius," said Florie Liser, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa. "This year's Summit comes at a pivotal moment for U.S.–Africa commercial engagement, and we look forward to convening leaders and decision-makers who are driving meaningful partnerships and investment across the continent."

The Government of Mauritius will serve as co-host for the 2026 Summit, marking a significant opportunity to highlight Mauritius as a strategic gateway for investment into Africa.

"The Republic of Mauritius is honored to co-host the 2026 U.S.–Africa Business Summit," said Honorable Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade. "We are excited to welcome global leaders and investors to our country and to showcase the many opportunities Mauritius offers as a hub for U.S.-African regional and international business."

Participants are strongly encouraged to register early, as July is peak travel season in Mauritius and accommodations are expected to fill quickly. CCA will provide exclusive discount codes for flights and hotels to registered participants only.

Attendees can also take advantage of a 20 percent early bird discount on registration rates available through May 15, 2026.

For more information and to register, please visit www.usafricabizsummit.com

Stay updated on Summit developments by following CCA on social media:

X: @CorpCnclAfrica | https://x.com/CorpCnclAfrica

Facebook: Corporate Council on Africa | https://www.facebook.com/CorporateCouncilonAfrica

LinkedIn: Corporate Council on Africa | https://www.linkedin.com/company/corporate-council-on-africa

Media Contact:

Stacey Pompey, Director of Marketing & Communications, Corporate Council on Africa, spompey@corporatecouncilonafrica.com.

Media Contact for Mauritius:

Mr J. Bissoondoyal, sfa@govmu.org

ABOUT THE U.S.-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage at the highest levels on a range of issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. Summit sessions will focus on key sectors driving business, jobs, and economic growth in the United States and across the African continent including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, mining and critical minerals, security, trade facilitation, ICT, creative industries, and finance. Summit participants can network with key U.S. and African private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA):

Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and the African continent. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross-section of member companies both U.S. and African from small and medium-sized businesses to multinationals. For more information, please visit www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com.

About the Republic of Mauritius:

Mauritius is a leading destination for investment and trade in Africa, known for its stability, innovation-driven economy, and commitment to regional integration. Positioned strategically in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius has become a hub connecting Africa, Asia, and the rest of the world.