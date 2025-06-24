Liberia: Opposition Demands Special Prosecutor Amid Allegations of Coercion, Torture in Capitol Fire Probe

A coalition of Liberia's leading opposition political parties is demanding the immediate appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate what they describe as "witness tampering" and "torture" allegedly committed by state security forces in the ongoing probe of the December fire at the Capitol Building.

In a joint statement issued Monday, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Alternative National Congress (ANC), Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), and Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) accused the Liberia National Police and the National Security Agency (NSA) of deliberately coercing witnesses to falsely implicate former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and other lawmakers in the Capitol arson case.

"Based on the facts and in accordance with the law set forth below, we request the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate and, where necessary, prosecute proven instances of witness tampering by certain members of the Liberian security forces," the parties said in a strongly worded release dated June 23, 2025.

The Capitol fire, which occurred last December and destroyed parts of the joint chambers of the Legislature, was declared an act of arson by the police. However, the opposition now claims that the probe has been compromised by unlawful conduct, including torture and inducement of witnesses.

"They Tried to Break Me"

According to the statement, several individuals who were detained in connection with the case have alleged that they were either tortured or offered bribes to testify against former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and other opposition figures.

Thomas Etheridge, a former staffer, was "taken to the headquarters of the National Security Agency at White Plains at about 8:00 pm and was subjected to several forms of torture and coercion over the course of several days," the parties alleged. "He was told to implicate his boss, the former Speaker, and was given a prepared statement to sign... He refused."

Similarly, Andrew Lawson and Albert Weah claimed they were held for eight days at the NSA, forced to drink urine, physically beaten, and offered money to falsely accuse Koffa. Lawson, now reportedly outside the country, said NSA personnel later apologized and offered him US$2,000 "for his pain and suffering if he would sign the statement; he again refused."

Weah, meanwhile, insisted he was already incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison on the day the Capitol burned and "thus was not involved."

One alleged victim, John Nyanti, claims he was flown to Monrovia under false pretenses by family members acting in coordination with the police. Upon arrival, he was "picked up by the Liberian National Police, and taken to a luxury hotel near Monrovia called Lifestyle Luxury Hotel," where he stayed for eight days.

"The offer ranged from an initial $50,000 USD to as much as $200,000 USD to implicate former Speaker Koffa and his colleagues," the opposition disclosed, noting that "various family members who claimed to have been part of the negotiations have confirmed Nyanti's story publicly."

Nyanti, who refused to cooperate, was held for 11 days before being taken to court on June 18--a direct violation of the 48-hour detention limit enshrined in the Liberian Constitution.

The joint statement also alleged that individuals like Baccus Karpeh, Patrick Hallie, and Gabriel Fansieh were arrested simply for residing in District #16--home to Representative Dixon Seboe--and were released after refusing to implicate others.

The most troubling revelation, according to the opposition, involves Christian Koffa, who was arrested on June 4 but whose whereabouts remain unknown. "His family has reported that he has been kidnapped," the statement revealed. "The police have yet to make him available to his lawyer, and we have been informed that he is being held at another hotel location, where he is being induced to provide false testimony."

Disparate Treatment and Constitutional Violations

The opposition parties also accused the police of applying "discriminatory enforcement" in the treatment of accused lawmakers. "All five lawmakers were charged under the same writ with identical offenses; yet, the treatment meted out to them varied based on perceived political affiliation," the parties noted.

"Four opposition lawmakers were detained at the Central Police Station under oppressive conditions, while the lone lawmaker [Rep. Priscilla Cooper] affiliated with the Rescue Alliance was released on personal recognizance."

They cited Article 21(i) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which states: "All accused persons shall be bailable upon their personal recognizance or by sufficient sureties, depending on the gravity of the crime and the probability of the accused appearing for trial, except for capital offenses or offenses punishable by life imprisonment."

"Arson, while a serious offense, is not a capital offense and therefore does not preclude bail or release on recognizance," the statement said. "The arbitrary denial of this right to selected individuals on apparent political grounds not only violates the Constitution but also undermines the principle of impartial justice."

The opposition further questioned the thoroughness and neutrality of the police investigation. "From the onset of the investigation, it appears that the police have focused on one group of people while ignoring evidence pointing to others," they said, raising unanswered questions about surveillance footage, electrical faults, and movements at the Capitol on the night before the fire.

"Creating or tampering with evidence or with the investigation is a path from our immediate past that must not be allowed to resurface," the opposition leaders stated. "It is not only the rights of Liberian citizens under the Constitution that are at stake, but the Constitution itself."

The statement was signed by CDC Chairman Atty. Janga A. Kowo, ANC Chairman Cllr. Lafayette O. Gould, CMC Chairman Mr. James Yougie, and MOVEE Chairman Mr. Prince G. Mehn.

Police Reject Allegations

Speaking at a press briefing on June 19 at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the LNP never attempted to bribe or pressure John Nyanti or any other suspect.

"Let me be clear: at no time did the Liberia National Police offer a bribe or make any unethical deal with Mr. Nyanti," Coleman stated. "No one within the police has the authority to make such commitments on behalf of the government."

He confirmed that Nyanti had been identified as a person of interest early in the case but avoided capture until he returned to Liberia through a family arrangement. "He had already been charged before he returned," Coleman noted. "Out of respect for his family's appeal, we gave him a chance to prove he was willing to cooperate -- but we found he was unreliable."

"There are stories floating around about different amounts -- $50,000, $200,000, $2,000. Regardless of the number, the reality is simple: no money was offered or given. We declined a request that was outside legal bounds," he emphasized.

Coleman added that Nyanti gave both written and video-recorded sworn statements in the presence of legal counsel. "Everything was done in accordance with the law," he said. "His statement was given in the presence of his attorney, and both the written and video versions will be submitted during court proceedings."

He also confirmed that Interpol Red Notices are being prepared to locate suspects still at large. "No one will be bribed, threatened, or forced to lie," Coleman declared. "We are following the law, and we are confident that justice will ultimately prevail."