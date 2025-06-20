Liberia: Police IG Responds to Bribery Allegations in Capitol Arson Case, Sparks Mixed Reactions As Public Demands Clarity

Monrovia — The Inspector General of Police, Colonel Gregory O.W. Coleman, has denied allegations that the Liberia National Police (LNP) or state prosecutors offered a bribe to Capitol arson suspect John Nyanti in exchange for testimony against former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and other lawmakers.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Thursday, June 18, IG Coleman described Nyanti's claim of a US$200,000 bribery offer as false and emphasized that the police acted within the bounds of the law.

"When he was brought in based on the request of the family members who assisted in this process, we gave him a chance to speak with him and to test the legitimacy of his willingness to assist in the investigation," IG Coleman said.

"In the process, it was proven that indeed, he could not be trusted. He was already charged in absentia even before he was arrested, as such he was brought at Central Headquarters and subsequently turned over to the court. At no point in time did we ever intend to make a deal with him, or to even promise him what he claimed."

IG Coleman clarified that Nyanti was lawfully returned to Liberia on June 6 and that the suspect gave both written and video-recorded statements in the presence of his lawyer. "We did not force him to lie," he said. "At no point did the police intend to make a deal with him, or promise him what he claimed."

The Inspector General also stated, "I can tell you that they made requests that we couldn't honor. This case goes beyond just a criminal indictment -- it is about confronting a culture of impunity. We are aware of disinformation being spread from multiple sources."

Nyanti, a suspect in the December 18, 2024 fire that destroyed portions of the Capitol Building, appeared at the Monrovia City Court following his return to Liberia. In court, he claimed that the Government of Liberia had offered him US$200,000 to provide testimony against lawmakers, including former Speaker Koffa.

Following Coleman's statement, members of the public, political commentators, and civil society figures raised concerns and questions over the handling of the case.

On social media, Irene Kollie wrote, "How can a suspect of a crime be considered as a witness against himself and those he allegedly committed the crime alongside? Make it make sense."

She continued, "Your said the man escaped because of an alleged crime he committed but you negotiating with the very suspect to serve as witness against himself for you? Wow... so why the IG didn't speak to the issue of the bribery during the negotiation with Mr. Nyanti??"

Alex Saykor also commented on Facebook: "OK, so he ran away and his family send him back for him to be witness against himself? This doesn't make sense, bro."

An FPA follower identified as Brown Sugary raised several questions about the conditions of Nyanti's detention. "My brother IG, from your information, I have many concerns: why the suspect wasn't taken immediately upon arrival to South Beach? Why others previously arrested were taken to prison where their family visited them throughout? Why didn't you take him to South Beach instead of a luxury hotel? Did you give the suspects money? If yes, why? Why didn't the police publicize and acknowledge the public upon the suspect's deportation to the country until the family members held a press conference at CDC party HQ and before the circulation of the alleged video played on Spoon?"

Chris Flomo, another political commentator, also questioned the police's version of events. "They gave me requests that we couldn't honor. The question is: do you have proof that they made requests, instead? And what were their requests? If not, something is not right. They or he? The entire speech is carefully put out but still complicated if analyzed," Flomo said.

Nyanti's sister, Priscilla Nyanti, has served as the family's spokesperson. She disputed the police's account and said her brother's return was not voluntary.

"John was not returned voluntarily," she said at a press conference. "He was coerced and taken directly to the Lifestyle Hotel in Thinkers Village, where he has been under constant surveillance by state security forces."

Priscilla further stated that on June 16, Nyanti was brought to the LNP headquarters and presented with a three-page questionnaire aimed at implicating lawmakers in the arson investigation. According to her, he refused to cooperate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He has made it clear that he will not lie to bring others down just to fulfill a promise the government failed to honor," she said.

The Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) also criticized the government's handling of the case. CDC Youth League Chairman Emmanuel M. Johnson said Nyanti's detention violated the Liberian Constitution.

"John Nyanti has been held for more than 12 days without charge or court appearance. This is a clear abuse of power and a threat to the integrity of our justice system," Johnson said.

He also questioned the appointment of Nyanti's cousin, Koffa Nyanti, as Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Special Envoy for Trade and Investment. "The appointment raises serious questions about whether government positions are being used as rewards for backdoor political arrangements," Johnson said.

The arson attack on the Capitol Building disrupted legislative functions and prompted a major criminal investigation. Several lawmakers affiliated with the then-ruling CDC, including former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Dixon Seboe, Abu Bana Kamara, and Jacob Debee, were identified as persons of interest in the probe.