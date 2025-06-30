Africa: All of Africa Today - June 30, 2025

Study Finds 20% of Cancer Medicines in Africa Lack Key Ingredients

Africa may have a staggering number of people taking cancer drugs that do not contain the crucial ingredients for controlling or reducing cancer. A recent study published in The Lancet Global Health revealed that nearly one in six cancer drugs sampled from Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, and Cameroon lacked correct levels of active ingredients. The research, conducted by a US and pan-African team, gathered nearly 200 samples from hospitals and pharmacies, exposing that many patients may have received ineffective or falsified medications. Patients who receive insufficient dosages of these ingredients could see their tumors keep growing, and possibly even spread. Similar numbers of substandard antibiotics, antimalarial and tuberculosis drugs have been reported in the past, but this is the first time that such a study has found high levels of falsified or defective anticancer drugs in circulation. Experts cited poor regulation, counterfeit products, and weak supply chains as contributing factors. The WHO also reiterated its ongoing call for countries to improve their regulatory frameworks to "prevent incidents of substandard and falsified medicines, including in settings of cancer programs."

Mine Collapse Kills 11 in Sudan

At least 11 miners were killed and seven others injured when an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Kirsh al-Fil, northeast Sudan. The state-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said it had previously suspended operations at the site and warned against its use due to safety risks. The collapse occurred in a government-controlled area amid Sudan's ongoing civil war, which began in 2023. Gold mining, often carried out under poor safety conditions, had become a major source of funding for both the military and the Rapid Support Forces. Much of the gold was smuggled to neighboring countries and eventually reached the UAE, which was accused of arming the RSF.

Zimbabwe Lawyers Urge Government to Criminalise Torture

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to criminalise torture and ensure justice for victims. In a statement marking the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, ZLHR expressed disappointment over the state's failure to hold perpetrators accountable. The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on June 27, a day on which Zimbabweans remember the 2008 political violence that forced the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to withdraw from the presidential run-off election after widespread State-sponsored attacks killed over 300 of his supporters. The group said that torture and violence in detention by security forces in Zimbabwe continue, especially against politically persecuted prisoners.

Gambian Fishers Struggle as European Demand Drains Local Waters

Gambian fishermen faced a deepening crisis as their catches shrank, fuel costs rose, and foreign trawlers hauled away fish once relied on for food and income. Sardines and bonga were among the fish processed in local fishmeal factories and exported to Europe and China for feeding farmed fish. Gambian journalist and researcher Mustapha Manneh spent years documenting how industrial fishing - much of it European - is depleting Gambia's waters and destabilising lives. Fishers were forced into dangerous waters due to dwindling stocks, while pollution from factories poisoned coastal waters further. Women who processed and sold fish also lost their livelihoods as fish supplies vanished. In response, communities began pushing back, with some calling for an end to EU fishing agreements and others demanding transparency in global seafood supply chains. Manneh warned that what Europe labels as "sustainable" farmed fish often came at the cost of African jobs, food security, and futures.

Rwanda and DR Congo Sign Historic U.S.-Brokered Peace Deal

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a peace deal aimed at ending decades of devastating conflict between the two neighbours, and potentially granting the U.S. lucrative mineral access. The agreement covers two main pillars of security and economic cooperation, with both sides pledging to end all "direct or indirect" hostilities. The deal lays out a three-part economic strategy to help stabilise the region and foster closer ties with the U.S., including a call for more cooperation between Kinshasa and Kigali, as well as stronger regional links through groups like the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, the East African Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa. However, many local residents remain uncertain about armed group withdrawals and fear the deal will mainly benefit foreign interests.