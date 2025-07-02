Ghana: Review Suspension of CJ - GBA

The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs Efua Ghartey, has called for the review of the suspension of the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, saying that the decision sets a bad precedent for the country.

Speaking at the 43 Marty's Remembrance Day on Monday, the President of the GBA said the association owed it a duty to defend the Constitution 1992, which guarantees the independence of the Judiciary.

"We are confident that in the spirit of reconciliation, all the various calls made for a reconsideration of the suspension of the Chief Justice in the circumstances, as it sets a poor precedent, will not go unheeded. We yearn for peace and strive for justice," she indicated.

She said the call for justice by the GBA was its mandate and not personality driven.

"It is hoped that any superior court judge will be well apprised of the entire process before ever being subjected to same in the spirit of fairness. Rising to the defence of the Judiciary's independence is the mandate of the Ghana Bar Association and this is not personality driven,"she added.

"On this day that we meet to honour the memory of the Martyrs of the Rule of Law, let us resolve as a nation to do ourselves proud and humbly walk away from settling scores endlessly as we are all one nation with one destiny," she underlined.

The Most Reverend Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, Presiding Bishop, The Methodist Church, Ghana, and lead preacher, said the Martys' Day called for sober reflection on the life of the country, eschew violence and detest injustice.

He noted that God himself, is a God of memorials, adding that, "At each point in the history of his people, he tells them, set up a memorial so when your children ask you what is this monument for, you can tell them your history."

Unfortunately, he indicated, as a nation, "we still do not seem to have learnt any lessons from the dark chapters in our politically legal history because of the infantile and immature mentality that when we have cases before the law, there must be only one outcome, ours."

Reading from Micah 6.8, he emphasised that the lesson learnt from the scripture is to pay attention to what is good, pursue justice and love kindness.

He continued that, "We complain of the high-handedness of military governments, but in their place we have often heard semblances of democracy oriented towards despotism and nepotism, both as dangerous as the heartless conspiracies that took away the lives of those we celebrate today."

The Most Rev. Asamoah-Gyadu pointed out that a country that refuses to acknowledge horrendous evil would not learn, and the road to failure is to learn the small mistakes, tragedies, and injustices.