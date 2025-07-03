Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Tells Governors Not to Betray People's Trust

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday urged the newly appointed governors to work hard towards service delivery and must not betray the trust of the people.

She was speaking during the regional induction workshop in Windhoek, aimed at training governors to execute their mandates in their respective regions.

"We have a mammoth task to deliver services to the people and we must not betray people's trust. The eyes of the nation are upon us as we confront poverty, youth unemployment and a whole host of other pressing things such as socio-economic freedom,' she said.

She called on the new governors to set a new standard for governance, particularly one that exemplifies effective, inclusive governance and quality service delivery.

She further stated that governors serve as political heads of the regions and are given powers by the Constitution to execute their powers in accordance with the law.

Minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa, at the workshop, cautioned the governors to differentiate between policy making and execution of powers.

He added that staff (in the governors' offices) serve as technocrats to assist governors with policymaking, however, execution powers remain with governors and called on them to lead their teams accordingly.

He added that governors should be able to exercise such powers and handle such matters, as failure to do so paints a bad image on their leadership.

Governors will further be required to submit progress reports to the president through senior presidential adviser Christine //Hoebes.

Administrative issues among others will be dealt with through the executive director in the Presidency while allowing governors to concentrate on the day-to-day issues for effective service delivery.

The president warned that delays will not be acceptable.