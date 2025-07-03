Namibia: I Will Be Watching You, President Tells New Governors

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivering her keynote address during the Panel Discussion on “Women In Leadership: Driving Innovation, Catalyzing Investments and Shaping Policy" at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola.
1 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged newly appointed governors to work hard.

Speaking during the announcement of new governors at the State House on Tuesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that she would be monitoring their work.

"You must work hard to ensure you deliver on the manifesto of the (Swapo) party and deliver on the mandates outlined. I will be monitoring your work because you must serve the people well in the regions," she said.

The new regional leaders are: Ohangwena - Kadiva Hamutumwa; Oshana - Hofni Iipinge; //Kharas - Dawid Gertze; Omusati - Immanuel Shikongo; Zambezi - Dorothy Kabula; Erongo - Natalia Goagoses, while Pijoo Nganate was reappointed as the Omaheke governor.

