Namibia: I Will Be Watching You, President Tells New Governors

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged newly appointed governors to work hard.

Speaking during the announcement of new governors at the State House on Tuesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that she would be monitoring their work.

"You must work hard to ensure you deliver on the manifesto of the (Swapo) party and deliver on the mandates outlined. I will be monitoring your work because you must serve the people well in the regions," she said.

The new regional leaders are: Ohangwena - Kadiva Hamutumwa; Oshana - Hofni Iipinge; //Kharas - Dawid Gertze; Omusati - Immanuel Shikongo; Zambezi - Dorothy Kabula; Erongo - Natalia Goagoses, while Pijoo Nganate was reappointed as the Omaheke governor.