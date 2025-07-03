Senegal: Ousmane Sonko's Petition Against Mame Mbaye Niang Dismissed

3 July 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Faty Ba

The Supreme Court of Senegal has definitively dismissed the petition for a stay of execution filed by prime minister Ousmane Sonko following his conviction for defamation by Mame Mbaye Niang. This decision, rendered on July 1, 2025, by the Joint Chambers, definitively ends the legal proceedings initiated by the Pastef leader.

The initial sentence, handed down on January 4, 2024, by the Criminal Division, included a six-month suspended prison sentence and 200 million CFA francs equivalent about to DM25.5 in damages to be paid to Mame Mbaye Niang, former minister of Tourism in Macky Sall's Government.

According to our information, Ousmane Sonko's petition aimed to challenge the judgment rendered by the Criminal Division in January 2024. This decision by the Supreme Court therefore upholds Mr. Sonko's conviction. The case, which sparked lively public debate, thus concludes its judicial phase.

The rejection of the petition for a reversal of judgment comes after several judicial developments related to Ousmane Sonko's eligibility. As our archives indicate, his lawyers had announced appeals to the Constitutional Council and the Supreme Court following previous decisions concerning his candidacy for election. Appeals were filed following the Supreme Court's decision of January 4, 2024, which overturned a conviction while upholding a six-month suspended sentence for defamation.

It is important to note that this defamation case is separate from other legal proceedings Ousmane Sonko has faced, which also had implications for his eligibility. Legal analyses have been conducted on the consequences of these decisions on his ability to run for office. The Supreme Court's decision of July 1, 2025, therefore closes an important chapter in this series of legal events.

