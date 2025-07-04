Nigeria: Atiku Jabs Tinubu As Trump Skips Nigeria in Invitation to 5 African Countries

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the invitation extended to five African countries without Nigeria is a scathing verdict on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku in a statement by Phrank Shaibu, his Special Assistant on Public Communication, said, "this exclusion by the Trump administration is not a diplomatic oversight. It is not a scheduling error. It is a verdict -- scathing in symbolism and staggering in implication.

"A verdict on Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chaotic presidency, his divisive chairmanship of ECOWAS, and the complete evaporation of Nigeria's diplomatic relevance."

The statement said, "On July 9, 2025, President Donald Trump will host five African leaders at the White House to discuss "commercial opportunities." The invited nations are Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal.

"Not Nigeria. Not the continent's most populous nation, the Giant of Africa which had an economy of $500bn and was among the world's five fastest growing economies before the cancer called the All Progressives Congress inflicted this blessed nation.

"President Tinubu inherited an ECOWAS of 15 member states and left it gasping for breath with three countries pulling out and 40% of its land mass gone. Once Africa's diplomatic compass -- the nation that gave weight to regional consensus and global negotiations -- Nigeria has now become an afterthought. Ignored. Sidelined. Stripped of influence. While others are summoned to negotiate Africa's future, Nigeria is not even in the room.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And while our Foreign Direct Investment has plunged to historic lows, Tinubu's men lounge in St. Lucia, sipping champagne in the face of national decline. South Africa is negotiating trade frameworks with Washington. Nigeria is invisible."

He also said the widely held motion that Gilbert Chagoury is a Trump ally is not true.

"Gilbert Chagoury is not a Trump ally. He does not hold the keys to the White House. He has no diplomatic leverage in the Trump administration, having been listed as one of the major donors to the Clinton foundation.

"The illusion of his influence has collapsed under the weight of reality. Nigeria wagered its international standing on a mirage -- and lost.

"As chair of ECOWAS, Tinubu did not build bridges; he burnt them. His erratic, self-serving approach fractured regional cooperation, turning Nigeria into a polarizing force rather than a rallying point.

From Giant of Africa to diplomatic ghost -- Tinubu has finished the job. He has squandered our legacy, diluted our stature, and silenced our voice on the world stage.

"This isn't just an embarrassment. It is a disgrace -- a resounding declaration that Nigeria, under this administration, has lost its way. But let it be known: we will not mourn in silence. We will not be complicit in our own erasure. Well, we are glad that the coalition through the ADC is here to rescue Nigeria from these urban bandits. The damage is deep -- but so is our resolve. And the mission to reclaim Nigeria's honour has already begun."