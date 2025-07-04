Liberia: Ahead of Trump Summit, Canada-Based Activist Cautions Boakai Against Signing 'Bogus' Mineral Deals

Ottawa, Canada — A Liberian human rights advocate based in Ottawa, Canada, Stanley Delano Quaye, has cautioned President Joseph Nyuma Boakai against entering into what he described as "bogus" mineral agreements during his upcoming visit to Washington, D.C., for a high-level summit hosted by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

President Boakai is one of five African leaders invited to the summit, scheduled for July 9-11, 2025. The event, coordinated by the U.S. State Department in collaboration with participating countries' embassies, is expected to focus on commercial diplomacy, regional security, and strategic resource partnerships.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa ahead of the summit, Mr. Quaye warned the Liberian leader against signing any mineral deals without broad consultation with the Liberian public. He urged the Boakai administration to disclose all discussions related to natural resource agreements that may take place in Washington.

"Liberia has no special relationship with the United States--that's why the United States absolutely abandoned Liberia during the civil war, making no effort to bring the conflict to an end," Quaye stated.

He further argued that Washington's interests in Liberia are purely strategic and economic. "The United States does not care about Liberia. All the U.S. wants is unlimited access to Liberia's critical mineral wealth. Therefore, any such deal should be in the best interest of the Liberian people," he said.

Quaye emphasized that transparency and public engagement are essential to avoid exploitation and to ensure that natural resource agreements benefit Liberians broadly rather than a few elites.