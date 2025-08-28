South Africa: SA Gears Up for Landmark G20 Leaders' Summit

As South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency approaches its last 100 days, the country is ramping up efforts to host a historic G20 Leaders' Summit, the first of its kind on African soil.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, said over the past eight months, substantial groundwork has been laid, with 87 out of 132 official meetings having been conducted across both the Sherpa and Finance tracks.

"The negotiations taking place for the Working Group Ministerial meetings will set the tone for the forthcoming discussions on the G20 Johannesburg Leaders' Declaration," said Lamola on Wednesday.

The Minister was briefing the media on recent developments relating to the implementation of South Africa's foreign policy.

With the next round of Ministerial meetings scheduled for September, the Minister said attention is firmly focused on setting the tone for the forthcoming G20 Johannesburg Leaders' Declaration.

"We are at a critical juncture, and the negotiations will shape our discussions moving forward," the Minister explained.

In the Finance Track, the recent Fourth G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting held in July, followed by the Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in the same month, resulted in a communiqué that received consensus from all member states. This communiqué addresses important strategic macroeconomic issues.

"The outcomes from these discussions are pivotal as we navigate the complex global economic landscape," he said.

South Africa is gearing up for several important events in the coming months, including the G20 Compact with Africa in Johannesburg, a Food Security Meeting in Egypt, discussions on industrialisation and agriculture in Nigeria, and the second G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

This latter meeting will coincide with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) High-Level Week in New York.

According to the Minister, the forthcoming Foreign Ministers' meeting holds special significance as it will be the second time such a meeting is hosted at the UN, following Brazil's initiative last year.

"We are excited to invite all UN member and observer states to this crucial dialogue, reinforcing our commitment to global cooperation," he added.

The preparations are also focused on the G20 Leaders' Declaration, which will centre around the theme of "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability."

"This Declaration will encapsulate our priorities and deliverables, particularly emphasising the developmental agenda for the Global South and the African continent," Lamola added.

The final negotiations for the Leaders' Declaration are scheduled to take place during the last G20 Sherpa meeting, from 16 to 19 November.

According to the Minister, South Africa's leadership is determined to ensure a successful culmination of its presidency, fostering collaboration among G20 members.

In addition, preparations for the G20 Social Summit, scheduled for 18 to 20 November, are underway to incorporate broader perspectives.

"We aim to expand outreach to communities beyond the 13 G20 Engagement Groups, inviting civil society organisations, think-tanks, and academia from around the world," he explained.

As South Africa marks this historic moment, Lamola expressed a strong conviction that "only when the world is at peace can economic prosperity be sustained."

"Finally, these final months of South Africa's G20 Presidency will be crucial in ensuring a successful Leaders' Summit where the G20 can commit to collective solutions for shared global challenges."

South Africa-United States relations

The Minister also touched on the recent teleconference between President Cyril Ramaphosa and United States President Donald Trump, where they confirmed their commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations.

According to the Minister, this ongoing dialogue comes as discussions about the United States' 30% unilateral trade tariffs highlight existing tensions.

"We are continuing to hold several strategic meetings at various political and governmental levels," Lamola said, noting a recent engagement with United States Charge d'Affaires David Greene.

Deputy Minister Alvin Botes also participated in a video conference with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to address trade and geopolitical issues.

Meanwhile, South Africa will host a congressional staff delegation from the United States House of Foreign Affairs Committee, further emphasising the countries' commitment to cooperation this week.

Addressing human rights allegations from the latest United States Human Rights 2024 report, he reiterated that allegations of state-sponsored violations of human rights are unfounded and that violent crime in rural areas affects everyone who lives and works on farms.