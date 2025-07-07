Ethiopia: 17th Brics Summit Kicks Off On Sunday in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Addis Ababa, — The BRICS Summit is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 6-7 July under the motto "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance".

Representatives of the association's countries will summarise the results of their work since the beginning of the year in three key areas: politics and security, economics and finance, as well as culture and humanitarian affairs.

The summit is being attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

China is represented by Premier Li Qiang, Russia by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and President Vladimir Putin will join the plenary session via videoconference.

The UAE delegation will be led by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egypt by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Iran by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Ten BRICS partner countries are participating in the summit: Belarus, Bolivia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, as well as nine international and regional organisations. In addition, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kenya, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay are among the invited countries.

The summit program for 6 July includes an official arrival ceremony for heads of state and government, plenary sessions on "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance" and "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence."

On Monday, 7 July, there will be a plenary session on the theme of "Environment, COP30, and Global Health".

The BRICS+ sessions are expected to discuss the improvement of the international monetary and financial system and the implementation of various initiatives, including the new Investment Platform and the BRICS Grain Exchange.

In addition to multilateral meetings, a number of bilateral talks are expected to take place.