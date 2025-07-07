Egypt's PM Attends Brics Summit in Brazil On Behalf of President Sisi

6 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly participated in the opening session of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, July 6th, 2025, representing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Madbouly also joined BRICS leaders for the official group photo.

The summit's program for Sunday, July 6 includes the official arrival ceremony for heads of state and government, plenary sessions on "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance" and "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence", as well as a working lunch. The day will conclude with an official reception on behalf of the Brazilian President and his wife.

On Monday, 7 July, there will be a plenary session on the theme of "Environment, COP30, and Global Health".

The two-day summit, taking place on July 6-7 in Brazil, is convened under the broader theme of "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance."

Madbouly is scheduled to attend several sessions dedicated to BRICS member states and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government participating in the summit.

The BRICS+ sessions are expected to discuss the improvement of the international monetary and financial system and the implementation of various initiatives, including the new Investment Platform and the BRICS Grain Exchange.

