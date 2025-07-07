Africa: ⁠Carrying the Weight of Champions - Hildah Magaia On TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon 2024

A champion's mindset - Magaia on pressure, pride and performance

Tough group, tougher mentality - South Africa's readiness for battle

Fuelled by determination - Magaia's journey to the top of African Football

As the countdown to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 begins, all eyes are on Banyana Banyana, the reigning champions looking to defend their crown.

At the heart of their attack is Hildah Magaia, the sharp, composed forward whose heroics helped clinch South Africa's first-ever continental title in 2022. With a mix of confidence and humility, Magaia is once again ready to lead from the front as the team navigates one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

In this exclusive CAFOnline interview, Magaia reflects on the journey since that historic triumph, the evolving spirit within the squad, and the added responsibility of being the team to beat. She also shares her thoughts on the rise of women's football across the continent, her personal goals for the tournament, and words of encouragement for the next generation of aspiring female footballers.

⁠Hildah, you head into the competition as defending champions, how much of a psychological edge do you think this carries?

It carries a lot as everyone will be eyeing to defeat the defending champions. But we are prepared to go again and do what we do best as a team.

CAFOnline.com: You are drawn into one of the toughest groups of the tournament, what do you make of your opponents?

Hildah Magaia: They are indeed tough opponents. They are good teams that have brilliant individuals who are very competitive.

So, it is not going to be an easy one for all of us in that group.

⁠The squad has a few new faces, how have they gelled into the team and how important will this be for the title defense?

The new ones have really been amazing, and they have fit in so well. I'm certain they are having a great time being with the team and give it their all for the nation.

You will be defending the title on the very same nation that you lifted it, how much of a factor is this?

It is a huge factor for us. This means more load over our shoulders as we want to do it again here. It obviously will not be easy but it's crucial for us to remain focus.

Women's football has evolved significantly over the years, what have you made of this growth?

⁠It really shows that we have come from far away, and we are still going far in terms of the game. Players are really evolving, and they show hunger for success in football.

Talking about your personal performance, you had one of the most remarkable performances at this tournament, what are your personal goals?

To remain resilient, give it my best and help my nation retain the glory. I want to do well for my country and continue to inspire the next generation of players who dream of playing for the national team.

You have grown into one of the best footballers on the continent, what can you attribute this exceptional growth to?

I would say determination. I believe that I gave it my all when it comes to the game. I was and still determined in what I do no matter the circumstances. Playing football requires determination and continued hard work and that is what I continue doing, which helps my performance.

⁠Your closing words of advice to young aspiring women footballers who will be watching the WAFCON?

To every young girl out there, I would like to say it is possible, as long as you put in the hard work and focus on your goals.