Africa: Barbra Banda, the Big Boss Is Here

Under the floodlights of a roaring Stade Olympique de Rabat in Morocco, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) got underway. But amidst the packed stadium, it was a voice from the south that broke the rhythm. That of Barbra Banda.

Expected to shine like the star that she is, targeted like a threat, sometimes heckled, the Zambian striker never lowered her gaze. For her very first appearance in a TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON finals, the Copper Queens' captain wasted no time in making her mark. A goal in the opening 58 seconds, an unforgettable performance, and a bossy outing crowned her perfect debut. The 2-2 result against the host nation may not paint the entire picture, but it sends the essential message - Banda is here. And she intends to leave her mark. She wants to stay.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations, finally

It is an almost paradoxical event. Barbra Banda, a global star of African Women's Football, had never played a single minute at the WAFCON - the most prestigious competition on the continent. From the very first minute, the Zambian number 11 commanded attention. Everything was directed to her. Positioned upfront, but constantly mobile, she harassed the Moroccan defense, dropping back to emerge better, and relentlessly provoked one-on-ones. "She is a complete player, a true leader. Her presence gives courage to the whole team," explained Zambia's coach Nora Häuptle before the match.

A draw snatched with courage

Facing Jorge Vilda's Morocco, spurred on by a home crowd wholly behind them, Zambia could have given in. Twice they took the lead and twice they conceded equalizers and then battered in transition but yet the Copper Queens held firm. And at every key moment, Banda was there. With the first opportunity, Banda struck. Barely a minute into the game: a lightning transition triggered by Margaret Belemu in an aggressive run forward resulted into a sharp, low left-footed shot that nestled in the side netting. The roar of the Olympic Stadium was cut short. Morocco had just been caught cold. Banda, for her part, barely celebrated. Her gaze was fixed and focused. She knew the fight was only just getting started.

A presence, a style, a weight

There is something inevitable about Banda. A gravitas. She attracts play, she attracts fouls, she attracts attention. Against Morocco, she was the most fouled player in the match (five fouls drawn), and the one who attempted the most shots (six shots). But beyond the statistics, it is her attitude that remains impressive: calm, determined and always focused. "She perfectly embodies the evolution of African Women's Football," said Ireen Lungu, one of her teammates on the national team, before the match. "She plays at a higher pace, and she forces her team to raise their level."

An AFCON to make history

The 24-year-old, now shining with Orlando Pride in the NWSL, has already experienced almost everything: the Olympic Games (with her six goals in Tokyo including back-to-back hattricks), the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, national and regional titles. But the WAFCON remained a thorn in her flesh. A gap. This July 5 in Rabat, she ticked that box with authority.

So, what's next? Zambia will face Senegal and then the Democratic Republic of Congo in a bid to reach the quarterfinals. "We still have a lot to improve but this match shows that we are ready to fight until the end," she said at the post-match press conference, holding the TotalEnergies Woman of the Match trophy. Banda did not just put in a great performance; she has made her mark on the WAFCON from the very first day. She will now be a force to be reckoned with. Above all, for her opponents, they will have to try and stop her going forward.