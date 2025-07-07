Nigeria/Morocco: WAFCON - Chebbak's Late Stunner Rescues Morocco in Opening Game Thriller Against Zambia

Barbra Banda shines as Copper Queens rattle hosts in Rabat, securing a historic draw that halts WAFCON opening day streak for Host Nations

Morocco were left to dig deep on home soil as they clawed back to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against Zambia in a pulsating Group A opener at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Saturday night at the Stade Olympique, Rabat.

It was a match that had everything; goals, grit, and late drama, as both sides put on a thrilling display to set the tone for what promises to be a gripping tournament.

Banda strikes early to silence Rabat

The Copper Queens didn't waste a second.

Barbra Banda, Zambia's talisman, stunned the Moroccan crowd inside the first minute with a low, thunderous strike into the bottom corner after Margaret Belemu's lightning-quick breakaway.

Zambia's aggressive and purposeful start caught Morocco flat-footed, and for a moment, the stadium fell silent.

Jraïdi levels after VAR drama

But the Atlas Lionesses responded with fire. Their growing pressure forced a defensive slip when Najat Badri was tripped by Grace Chanda in the box.

After a quick VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot; and Ibtissam Jraïdi held her nerve, sending the ball into the top left corner to make it 1-1 in the 12th minute.

Kundananji restores Zambia's lead

Zambia weren't done. In the 27th minute, Banda turned creator, slipping a surgical through-ball into the path of Racheal Kundananji, who slotted past goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with effortless composure.

Despite Morocco's attacking intent, wasteful finishing from Fatima Tagnaout and Ghizlane Chebbak meant the first half ended with Zambia in front; and fully deserving of their lead.

Chebbak to the rescue with late screamer

The second half was all Morocco. They dominated possession, pushed higher up the pitch, and created chance after chance.

Sanaâ Mssoudy forced a world-class save from Zambian keeper Ng'ambo Musole, while the Moroccan midfield dictated the tempo.

Just when it seemed Zambia might steal all three points, up stepped Chebbak, Morocco's skipper and heartbeat.

In the 87th minute, she unleashed a ferocious strike from outside the box, curling the ball into the top corner to level it 2-2; a moment of brilliance that sent the home crowd into raptures.

Spoils shared, history made

Neither side could find a winner in the final minutes, and the match ended in a thrilling, fair draw.

But the result was historic: for the first time since 2004, a WAFCON host has failed to win their opening match, snapping an eight-edition streak.

Next up: Super Falcons ready to take flight

With Group A wide open, both Morocco and Zambia will eye their next fixtures with renewed urgency.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Super Falcons will be looking to announce themselves in style as they kick off their Group B campaign today at 5 p.m.Nigerian time; a clash that could set the tone for their title chase.