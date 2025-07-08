Liberia: Generate More Revenues for Liberia for the Good of All Liberians - a Vision for Progress and Prosperity

opinion

In the face of Liberia's formidable journey towards economic recovery and sustainable development, the call for a collective commitment to generating more revenues through contractual agreements of the nation's resources for the benefit of all its citizens resonates more than ever.

Liberia stands at a pivotal crossroads: a unique opportunity to harness its wealth for widespread prosperity, particularly for the downtrodden segments of its population.

To do so, Liberians must be vigilant against repeating past mistakes, wherein the nation's resources were squandered to enrich a corrupt and so-called privileged few.

At the same time, the majority went unnoticed and underserved.

Thus, Liberians must reject the notion that generating more revenues from contractual agreements for Liberia's future is for the benefit of a select few and instead embrace a path that promises to uplift every Liberian, fostering hope, dignity, and equality.

Liberians of all walks of life have witnessed the grim realities wrought by corruption and mismanagement.

Time and again, people have seen how wealth generated from natural resources, rubber, gold, diamonds, railway fees, timber, and various industries has been siphoned off by many criminals who call themselves advocates of the masses but leave the downtrodden in deprivation.

The Liberian people's cries echo loudly: now is the time to invert the narrative.

As the national discourse shifts towards the HPX railway usage agreement, a pivotal initiative aimed at stimulating economic development through innovation, job creation, and infrastructure advancement, Liberians can align their priorities with the welfare of the citizenry.

This proposal/contractual agreement is not merely an economic strategy but a moral imperative to rectify systemic injustices and ensure that Liberia's development benefits all Liberians.

Consider, for instance, the staggering potential of the nation's resources.

Liberia is endowed with vast quantities of minerals-diamonds, gold, rubber, timber, lowland for transportation closer to seaports, and agricultural potential that, if harnessed collectively, could radically improve the quality of life for countless citizens.

This potential is not a fleeting mirage but a tangible reality that can materialize into quality housing, safe drinking water, energy, healthcare, education, and employment, the pillars of a thriving society.

The past has demonstrated the destructive tendencies of power when concentrated in the hands of a few corrupt and nonentities, air-breathing idiots.

Therefore, whether Liberians acknowledge it or not, embracing a collective vision for their resources is not just a decision for the present but an investment in their future, where every citizen actively participates in the nation's growth narrative.

By ensuring that the revenue generated from the nation's resources directly benefits Liberians, they catalyze a transformation that would resonate positively throughout society.

Economic progress is not abstract; it translates to tangible advancements in living standards and social mobility.

Liberians foster community and unity as citizens access healthcare services, educational opportunities, and stable employment.

It becomes clear that investing in the well-being of citizens is synonymous with investing in the nation's overall prosperity.

A well-informed populace will drive change from within, breaking the cycle of dependency and establishing a robust foundation for growth.

Let every Liberian also acknowledge the human aspect of this endeavor.

The youth of Liberia, brimming with potential, are the greatest asset.

Given opportunities rooted in a fair and just government framework, they can unimaginably cultivate creativity, innovation, and resilience.

By fostering an environment conducive to development, the Liberian people also stimulate a sense of hope amongst the citizens, especially for those who have faced systemic barriers for generations.

Young people are not just future leaders; they are the nation's lifeblood today, and their empowerment is crucial to society's progress.

Liberians must not hesitate to invest in their futures through programs aimed at skill development and entrepreneurship.

Outsourcing wealth from the nation's resources to the coffers of a select few individuals has consistently proven disastrous.

Those who benefit from such arrangements often vilify initiatives aimed at social and economic betterment, branding them negatively as 'unrealistic' or 'criminalist.'

However, the tragedy is that their interests are entangled with preserving a status quo that harms the greater population.

Thus, every well-meaning Liberian needs to dismiss the rhetoric of the so-called self-styled corrupt elite who harbor fear in their hearts at the prospect of losing their ill-gotten gains.

The cries for progress and development must drown out the noise of cynicism and despair.

Consider the implications of the HPX agreement.

This agreement promises economic restitution and catalyzes regional stability.

Liberia can foster neighborly relations within the Mano River Union basin by creating jobs and improving infrastructure, creating a sense of interconnectedness that transgresses national boundaries.

Economic interdependence can facilitate collaboration among neighboring states, ultimately leading to greater regional peace and security.

The dividends of prosperity in Liberia will resonate well beyond its borders, influencing investment and development throughout West Africa and Africa.

It is essential to cultivate a national identity rooted in the shared destiny.

Liberians who breathe air share a collective responsibility to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in governance.

A transparent government that prioritizes the needs of its citizens is a government that earns love and loyalty and breeds hope and the vision for a brighter tomorrow.

In such an environment, Liberians challenge and dismantle corruption and the divisive rhetoric that plagues society.

Liberians foster a culture of unity, reconciliation, and mutual respect when they benefit from the nation's resources.

Moreover, establishing avenues for citizen engagement concerning the management of resources is pivotal.

Open dialogues among all stakeholders, government agencies, community representatives, and civil society organizations will contribute to information sharing and foster understanding of economic policies that govern the use of the nation's resources.

By amplifying the voices of the underserved, they can create a more equitable policy framework that reflects the needs and aspirations of every Liberian.

This participatory approach will ultimately lead to more sustainable and innovative solutions aligned with the national goals.

Looking to the future, Liberians must remain vigilant and committed to their vision.

Every well-meaning Liberian must resist the temptations of short-term gains that sacrifice long-term stability and prosperity for quick monetary rewards.

The citizens of Liberia must remain steadfast in their commitment to the guiding principle that Liberian resources are meant for the benefit of all.

The concept of generating more revenues from Liberia's resources for equitable distribution will be challenged, notably from those whose interests lie in monopolizing economic gains.

However, the citizens' resolve must remain unbroken.

Every well-meaning Liberian must support transformative efforts to enrich the lives of all citizens and reject noise and distraction.

It cannot be overemphasized how necessary it is to make a concerted effort to generate more revenues from Liberia's resources, which would benefit all Liberians.

The legacy of the past must serve as a cautionary tale, enabling the citizens to shape a future where wealth is equitably distributed and everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

The HPX agreement symbolizes a new dawn for Liberia, a chance to restore faith in a system meant for the good of the masses.

Liberians should choose progress, unity, and prosperity over division, greed, and despair.

Together, they can build a Liberia where every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status, has a stake in their nation's future.

It's time to engage every air-breathing, well-meaning Liberian in a collective pursuit of progress and development for the true benefit of the Liberia we love.

Austin S Fallah, Contributing Writer