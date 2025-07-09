GoL, US Embassy gives conflicting account of US$1.8b HPX secret deal

Days following the closed-door signing of the controversial railway multi-user agreement between the Government of Liberia (GoL) and Ivanhoe Atlantic, there appears to be conflicting statements coming from the US Embassy in Monrovia and GoL regarding the secret deal.

On Monday, the US Embassy here released a statement hailing the signing of the secret US$1.8 billion deal, describing it as an agreement that would boost the Liberian economy.

But on Tuesday July 8, Liberia's Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye described the secret signing ceremony as a mere expression of interest awaiting further approval to be binding.

However. his cabinet colleague, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah would confirm hours later during a regular press briefing that the Government had officially agreed to the deal by stamping its signature on paper.

Legislative concern

These contradicting comments are coming at a time some lawmakers are voicing their concerns and disappointments over the secret nature of the Ivanhoe deal.

One of such lawmakers is Grand Bassa County District #3 Representative Matthew F. Joe. Rep. Joe took to social media on Tuesday, expressing his disappointment and frustration over the secret signing, while raising concerns regarding transparency and accountability of the agreement.

"Hahaha. I'm not talking about ratification; I'm talking about the signing ceremony, which is usually held for landmark agreements such as these 1.8 billion deals. The legislature is invited and represented by the committees responsible for such concessions to witness the signing ceremony. But for this deal, no. Even the entire country becomes aware through the U.S. Embassy publication. Anyway, we await the agreement to see what is in it for our people," he concluded.

However, responding to the lawmaker and providing clarification regarding the secret signing ceremony on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Minister Paye denied that the government had signed an agreement, but again described the ceremony as an expression of interest rather than a full agreement.

Providing brief telephone clarification regarding the deal, Mr. Paye said that he is constrained to phone in because he is hearing something that resembles misrepresentation of the agreement of interest.

According to him, a reference was made to a lawmaker who probably said that the government signed an agreement with the company without their knowledge.

Minister Paye also warned and urged legislature who have begun raising concern regarding the transparency and accountability of the signing to desist on grounds that at this stage, the legislature has no part to play in the agreement.

"So, at this early stage of negotiations, the legislature has no say in it. Ask the lawmaker, I am sure he didn't have the information. We will come and provide more clarification. However, what was signed was merely an expression of interest or a commitment to utilize our railway, not a legally binding agreement. Our constitution and PPCC laws provide regulations and directions as to how our country goes into agreement and contract," he disclosed.

Minister Paye further indicated that what has been happening is consistent with those Constitutional provisions and with the PCC-Act and is simply the exercise of the authority vested in the Executive, specifically the President of the Republic of Liberia.

"Who, in exercising this power constituted by the constitution, appointed an Inter-Ministerial Concession Committee consistent with the PPCC-Act. That committee is headed and chaired by the National Investment Commission, and that committee, for the past eighteen months, has been negotiating with the company HPX for access to our infrastructure, our railway. So, what you saw is an expression of interest and not a binding contract," he stated.

But Information Minister Piah disagrees. He, confirmed during the ministry's regular press briefing that GoL signed the agreement and was awaiting President Boakai's return from the United States to forward the secret agreement to the Legislature.

Minister Piah further indicated that the US1.8 billion secret agreement is set to boost Jobs and Economy growth.

According to Minister Piah, the agreement signed over the weekend--represents a major step forward in Liberia's economic development and will be submitted to the Legislature for ratification.

" Yes, over the weekend, we signed an agreement with HPX. However, the agreement has not been presented to President Joseph N. Boakai yet. So, when the President comes, we will send the agreement to the legislature. However, as we speak, the agreement is not binding because we have only signed it, and the President has not reviewed it, nor has the legislature. This was done before the President's travel. Once finalized, the deal is expected to create thousands of jobs for Liberians and significantly boost the national economy," he concluded.

Similarly, the United States government, through its Embassy in Monrovia, on Monday, July 8, 2025, expressed appreciation and welcomed the controversial railway signing agreement between the government of Liberia and Ivanhoe Atlantic.

The United States Embassy, in a brief appreciation statement posted on its official Facebook page, extended appreciation to the government of Liberia for the signing ceremony, while terming the decision a crucial step towards President Joseph N. Boakai's objective of developing Liberia.

"The U.S. Embassy welcomes the signing of a concession and access agreement between U.S. owned Ivanhoe Atlantic and the Government of Liberia. This estimated $1.8 billion deal is a crucial step towards President Boakai's objectives of developing Liberia's multi-user rail policy and securing new international investment. By increasing U.S. investment in Africa, we drive mutual prosperity and support Liberia's move from aid to trade"

Consequently, Liberians have expressed disappointment and frustration over the Liberian government's handling of the signing ceremony, describing it as unclear and sinister. " How can the United States Embassy post and appreciate the deal and term it as a signing ceremony, while the Liberian government is referring to it as an expression of interest. This deal has something hidden beneath it, which is why our government is not transparent about this. We want them to be transparent and tell us the truth. We believe that the United States is about to influence us again," they concluded.