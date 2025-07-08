Nigeria: Donor Withdrawal - Nass Demands Local Investment in HIV, TB, Malaria Control

In a bold vision for Nigeria's public health fortunes, the National Assembly has called for greater accountability, domestic ownership, and investment in the fight against HIV, TB, and Malaria.

Making the call in Lagos, the Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Leprosy and Malaria Control, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, called for deeper legislative engagement, transparency, and national responsibility in managing and disbursing Global Fund resources.

Ogah, who spoke before stakeholders at the 2025 annual retreat of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM), stressed the legislative demand for oversight and accountability, even as he noted that the House Committee is pushing for enhanced transparency in the management and disbursement of Global Fund resources.

During the strategic retreat, the CCM - a Public-Private Partnership that oversees implementation of Global Fund-supported programmes in Nigeria - engaged the NASS and other stakeholders to review the performance of the ongoing Global Fund Grant Cycle 7, among other broad dynamics of global health financing.

Ogah said: "This new collaborative effort between the legislature and CCM is borne as a result of the patriotic call by myself and the members of ATM Committee that Nigerians, who we represent must know how Global Fund resources are managed and disbursed to recipients, and that these recipients must equally be made to account for every kobo received to ensure better outcomes in the response against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Nigeria.

"Since these funds are meant for Nigeria, we in the parliament resolved that these funds must indeed be managed and disbursed by the constituted body responsible for its administration, that is, the CCM Nigeria, for effective and proper oversight of the fund and the recipients by the parliament.

"As the representatives of our people, the parliament has the mandate to oversee every money, be it foreign loans, grants, aids, donations, or locally appropriated funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria in the country. Therefore, I call on CCM Nigeria to provide the platform for effective oversight by parliament on the recipients of Global Fund resources in Nigeria.

To close the communication gap and enhance scrutiny, Ogah called for parliamentary representation on the CCM Board. The move, he stated, would ensure that the legislature is not sidelined in oversight discussions critical to national health policy.

With international support waning, as highlighted by the U.S. government's pullback from African health systems, Ogah stressed the importance of domestic investment. He hailed the Federal government's recent commitment of $200 million to the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria as a major victory for sustained local advocacy.

The retreat, led by the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, in the views of the CCM First Vice Chair, Ayo Ipinmoye, signals a pivotal moment for Nigeria's health sector.

"We want to ensure that the Nigerian government itself fills the gaps left by donor withdrawals. This isn't just about policy--it's about accountability, sovereignty, and survival.

"At the heart of the discussion was the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp), a new framework for harmonizing all health funding streams--government, donor, and private--into a coordinated strategy focused on delivering measurable outcomes.

"The SWAp means working together with intention, that's why the Senate, the House of Representatives, civil society, and international partners are all here--to build lasting partnerships and reshape our health systems," Ipinmoye stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Nigeria Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Noting that the retreat was convened amid concerns about funding cuts from major donors, Ipinmoye said Nigeria's allocation from the Global Fund dropped by 11 percent, from $970 million to $860 million.

"This is a reduction that health leaders say must be offset by increased government contributions. We've seen the U.S. and European governments pull back funding. They're here to help, but they are not the government Nigerians have. We are."

He said participants are committed to strengthening transparency and coordination, with the National Assembly pledging to take a more active role in health budgeting and oversight. This is more than a retreat," one lawmaker noted.

"It's a recalibration of our national health agenda. As Nigeria prepares to meet rising public health challenges--from epidemics to chronic conditions--the CCM's retreat may mark a turning point toward a system funded and owned by Nigerians, for Nigerians."